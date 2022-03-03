The Pokémon Company donates $200,000 to humanitarian relief in Ukraine

The Pokémon Company has released its first public statement on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, announcing it will be donating $200,000 to help provide humanitarian relief during the crisis.

In the statement, TPC specifically mentions the impact this conflict is having on families and the children involved.

“The growing crisis in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, which continues to cause the displacement of families and threaten the safety of children, is heartbreaking,” TPC said. “The Pokémon Company International is making an immediate donation of $200,000 to our partners at GlobalGiving to provide humanitarian relief.”

GlobalGiving is a global crowdfunding platform used to support grassroots charitable projects directly. With this donation, TPC notes that GlobalGiving will direct the funds to “community-led” organizations that are specifically focused on supporting the families and children being affected by this crisis. You can learn more about the platform, its history, and how it is being used to help people around the world on the official GlobalGiving website.

This is also not the first time TPC has donated to or supported causes like this, as the company previously donated $200,000 to support Black Lives Matter and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP,) along with matching Niantic’s $5 million donation to other charities focused on improving diversity in June 2020.