All Egg Pokémon in Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global

There are a bunch of exclusive pokémon Egg spawns during the weekend that have increased shiny odds, like Toxel.
Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Published: Nov 22, 2024 06:56 am

Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global has arrived, and like with most in-person global events, there are a ton of exclusive Pokémon available in Eggs over the weekend for you to hopefully hatch and, if you are lucky, find a Shiny of.

There aren’t that many unique Egg Pokémon this time around, with Toxel being the main focus for Egg hatchers everywhere, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few extra-themed Egg Pokémon available as well for those who want to test their RNG luck.

All Egg spawns for Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global

Eggs galore in Pokemon Go.
Which Egg will you get? Image via Niantic

Let’s start with the Wild Area: Global 10km Eggs in Pokémon Go, as that’s where the exclusive spawns will be.

Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global Exclusive 10km Egg Pokémon

10km Egg PokémonRarityCan it be Shiny?
Druddigon1-EggYes
Goomy1-EggYes
Carbink1-EggNo
Toxel (Hatch Paid-Ticket Holders)1-EggYes
Charcadet3-EggNo
Jangmo-o3-EggYes
Toxel (Free Players)3-EggYes
Frigibax4-EggNo
Dreepy4-EggNo
Larvesta5-EggYes

If you own the Hatch ticket from the store, you’ll find Toxel pretty easily from 10km Eggs over non-ticket owners, which increases the likelihood of finding a Shiny Toxel. Either way, the Shiny odds for the Pokémon are the same no matter what, and Toxel still doesn’t have a guaranteed chance of spawning if you do end up paying on the day.

With that out the way, let’s dive into the other types of Eggs and what is inside them. There’s nothing exclusive here, with most of the large offerings being in the 10km Eggs, so if you get any of these, try to get rid of them as quickly as possible—unless you want something from these over Toxel.

Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global 2km Egg Pokémon

2km Egg PokémonRarityCan it be Shiny?
Togepi1-EggYes
Pichu1-EggYes
Cleffa1-EggYes
Igglybuff1-EggYes
Tyrogue1-EggYes
Wynaut1-EggYes
Larvesta5-EggYes

Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global 5km Egg Pokémon

5km Egg PokémonRarityCan it be Shiny?
Vanillite1-EggYes
Sableye1-EggYes
Cutiefly1-EggYes
Komala1-EggYes
Grookey2-EggNo
Scorbunny2-EggNo
Sobble2-EggNo
Larvesta5-EggYes

Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global 7km Egg Pokémon

7km Egg PokémonRarityCan it be Shiny?
Galar Meowth1-EggYes
Galar Slowpoke1-EggYes
Galar Ponyta1-EggYes
Galar Stunfisk1-EggYes
Galar Zigzagoon1-EggYes
Galar Darumaka1-EggYes
Galar Yamask3-EggYes
Galar Farfetch’d3-EggYes

Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global 7km Egg Pokémon (Mateo Gift Exchange)

Mateo 7km Egg PokémonRarityCan it be Shiny?
Hisuian GrowlitheN/AYes
WynautN/AYes
Hisuian SneaselN/AYes
PanchamN/AYes
DeinoN/AYes
GoomyN/AYes
White-Striped BasculinN/AYes

Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global 12km Egg Pokémon

12km Egg PokémonRarityCan it be Shiny?
Sandile1-EggYes
Pawniard1-EggYes
Vullaby1-EggYes
Deino1-EggYes
Pancham1-EggYes
Salandit1-EggNo
Larvitar2-EggYes
Varoom3-EggNo
