All Egg Pokémon in Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global

Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global has arrived, and like with most in-person global events, there are a ton of exclusive Pokémon available in Eggs over the weekend for you to hopefully hatch and, if you are lucky, find a Shiny of.

Recommended Videos

There aren’t that many unique Egg Pokémon this time around, with Toxel being the main focus for Egg hatchers everywhere, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few extra-themed Egg Pokémon available as well for those who want to test their RNG luck.

All Egg spawns for Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global

Which Egg will you get? Image via Niantic

Let’s start with the Wild Area: Global 10km Eggs in Pokémon Go, as that’s where the exclusive spawns will be.

Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global Exclusive 10km Egg Pokémon

10km Egg Pokémon Rarity Can it be Shiny? Druddigon 1-Egg Yes Goomy 1-Egg Yes Carbink 1-Egg No Toxel (Hatch Paid-Ticket Holders) 1-Egg Yes Charcadet 3-Egg No Jangmo-o 3-Egg Yes Toxel (Free Players) 3-Egg Yes Frigibax 4-Egg No Dreepy 4-Egg No Larvesta 5-Egg Yes

If you own the Hatch ticket from the store, you’ll find Toxel pretty easily from 10km Eggs over non-ticket owners, which increases the likelihood of finding a Shiny Toxel. Either way, the Shiny odds for the Pokémon are the same no matter what, and Toxel still doesn’t have a guaranteed chance of spawning if you do end up paying on the day.

With that out the way, let’s dive into the other types of Eggs and what is inside them. There’s nothing exclusive here, with most of the large offerings being in the 10km Eggs, so if you get any of these, try to get rid of them as quickly as possible—unless you want something from these over Toxel.

Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global 2km Egg Pokémon

2km Egg Pokémon Rarity Can it be Shiny? Togepi 1-Egg Yes Pichu 1-Egg Yes Cleffa 1-Egg Yes Igglybuff 1-Egg Yes Tyrogue 1-Egg Yes Wynaut 1-Egg Yes Larvesta 5-Egg Yes

Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global 5km Egg Pokémon

5km Egg Pokémon Rarity Can it be Shiny? Vanillite 1-Egg Yes Sableye 1-Egg Yes Cutiefly 1-Egg Yes Komala 1-Egg Yes Grookey 2-Egg No Scorbunny 2-Egg No Sobble 2-Egg No Larvesta 5-Egg Yes

Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global 7km Egg Pokémon

7km Egg Pokémon Rarity Can it be Shiny? Galar Meowth 1-Egg Yes Galar Slowpoke 1-Egg Yes Galar Ponyta 1-Egg Yes Galar Stunfisk 1-Egg Yes Galar Zigzagoon 1-Egg Yes Galar Darumaka 1-Egg Yes Galar Yamask 3-Egg Yes Galar Farfetch’d 3-Egg Yes

Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global 7km Egg Pokémon (Mateo Gift Exchange)

Mateo 7km Egg Pokémon Rarity Can it be Shiny? Hisuian Growlithe N/A Yes Wynaut N/A Yes Hisuian Sneasel N/A Yes Pancham N/A Yes Deino N/A Yes Goomy N/A Yes White-Striped Basculin N/A Yes

Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global 12km Egg Pokémon

12km Egg Pokémon Rarity Can it be Shiny? Sandile 1-Egg Yes Pawniard 1-Egg Yes Vullaby 1-Egg Yes Deino 1-Egg Yes Pancham 1-Egg Yes Salandit 1-Egg No Larvitar 2-Egg Yes Varoom 3-Egg No

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy