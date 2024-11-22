All Egg Pokémon in Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global

There are a bunch of exclusive pokémon Egg spawns during the weekend that have increased shiny odds, like Toxel.
Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global has arrived, and like with most in-person global events, there are a ton of exclusive Pokémon available in Eggs over the weekend for you to hopefully hatch and, if you are lucky, find a Shiny of.
There aren’t that many unique Egg Pokémon this time around, with Toxel being the main focus for Egg hatchers everywhere, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few extra-themed Egg Pokémon available as well for those who want to test their RNG luck.
Let’s start with the Wild Area: Global 10km Eggs in Pokémon Go, as that’s where the exclusive spawns will be.
Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global Exclusive 10km Egg Pokémon
10km Egg Pokémon
Rarity
Can it be Shiny?
Druddigon
1-Egg
Yes
Goomy
1-Egg
Yes
Carbink
1-Egg
No
Toxel (Hatch Paid-Ticket Holders)
1-Egg
Yes
Charcadet
3-Egg
No
Jangmo-o
3-Egg
Yes
Toxel (Free Players)
3-Egg
Yes
Frigibax
4-Egg
No
Dreepy
4-Egg
No
Larvesta
5-Egg
Yes
If you own the Hatch ticket from the store, you’ll find Toxel pretty easily from 10km Eggs over non-ticket owners, which increases the likelihood of finding a Shiny Toxel. Either way, the Shiny odds for the Pokémon are the same no matter what, and Toxel still doesn’t have a guaranteed chance of spawning if you do end up paying on the day.
With that out the way, let’s dive into the other types of Eggs and what is inside them. There’s nothing exclusive here, with most of the large offerings being in the 10km Eggs, so if you get any of these, try to get rid of them as quickly as possible—unless you want something from these over Toxel.
Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global 2km Egg Pokémon
2km Egg Pokémon
Rarity
Can it be Shiny?
Togepi
1-Egg
Yes
Pichu
1-Egg
Yes
Cleffa
1-Egg
Yes
Igglybuff
1-Egg
Yes
Tyrogue
1-Egg
Yes
Wynaut
1-Egg
Yes
Larvesta
5-Egg
Yes
Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global 5km Egg Pokémon
5km Egg Pokémon
Rarity
Can it be Shiny?
Vanillite
1-Egg
Yes
Sableye
1-Egg
Yes
Cutiefly
1-Egg
Yes
Komala
1-Egg
Yes
Grookey
2-Egg
No
Scorbunny
2-Egg
No
Sobble
2-Egg
No
Larvesta
5-Egg
Yes
Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global 7km Egg Pokémon
7km Egg Pokémon
Rarity
Can it be Shiny?
Galar Meowth
1-Egg
Yes
Galar Slowpoke
1-Egg
Yes
Galar Ponyta
1-Egg
Yes
Galar Stunfisk
1-Egg
Yes
Galar Zigzagoon
1-Egg
Yes
Galar Darumaka
1-Egg
Yes
Galar Yamask
3-Egg
Yes
Galar Farfetch’d
3-Egg
Yes
Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global 7km Egg Pokémon (Mateo Gift Exchange)
