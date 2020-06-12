The Pokémon Company will match Niantic’s $5 million donation to support improving diversity

The Pokémon Company is following Niantic’s lead and donating a minimum of $5 million after Pokémon Go Fest 2020 concludes.

This donation will be split up among multiple nonprofit organizations around the world that work to improve the lives of children with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

TPC has already donated $200,000 to support Black Lives Matter and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in their fight for equality. This was done separately from Niantic, but now the companies are working together on the back of Go Fest 2020 to support the movement further.

Niantic previously pledged to donate a minimum of $5.15 million at the end of Go Fest 2020, with all of the proceeds from the actual event being added to the total following its conclusion. Half of the proceeds will go to black creators, while the other half will go to U.S. nonprofit organizations that are helping local communities rebuild.

We stand with the Black community & against white supremacy, racism, & police brutality & condemn the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Nina Pop & countless others. Here's how we’re committing to change #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/jfYGinhl2e pic.twitter.com/Y0P3f1E2PQ — Niantic, Inc. (@NianticLabs) June 3, 2020

In total, Pokémon related companies will have donated upwards of $10 million in minimum donations alone. That total could be much higher as Go Fest is a very popular event that everyone will have access to since it is going completely digital due to COVID-19.

Details about exactly which organizations this new batch of donations will be given to will be revealed soon, but we do know that there will be a focus on supporting education and mentorship opportunities for Black children.