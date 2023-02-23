Pokémon UK makes charitable donation to Turkish and Syrian earthquake relief fund

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for eastern Europe as multiple earthquakes rocked the region around Syria and Turkey. Many have only been able to sit by and watch as the actual damages are revealed in the days following.

This has caused many people to want to help, including larger brands. The latest to announce a donation is Pokémon UK, which announced it would be donating $200,000.

The off-shoot of the Pokémon Company made the announcement on its Twitter, saying the sympathy it felt towards the innumerable affected by these multiple disasters. Pokémon hopes that this donation will be able to help the children and families that have been affected by the disaster, which will likely go toward providing for the needs of those unhoused by the earthquakes.

This follows other large donations raised by the community or streamers, including Turkish-raised Hasan Piker raising over $1 million so far. Another example of a major gaming brand donating a large amount includes Bungie, who managed to raise over $200,000 for the earthquake relief fund as well.

These efforts won’t bring back those who’ve been lost, but hopefully, the donation can help prevent more loss of life in the following weeks and months by helping to provide resources. It’s likely that we don’t know the full fallout from this disaster yet and more companies will likely come forward with donations for the region as more information comes to light.

Those who want to donate to the region can do so through organizations like Plan International and the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation.