How to get and complete Pokémon World Championships 2023 exclusive Timed Research in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is once again a featured title at the Pokémon World Championships, which means Niantic is helping players celebrate with a special event and more bonuses.

The 2023 Pokémon World Championships Celebration event will run from Aug. 11 to 15, bringing increased spawns for specific Pokémon, the introduction of World Championships Jersey Pikachu, and a debut for Passimian.

Shiny Scraggy and Scrafty will also be available for the first time, and if you catch certain species like Machamp, Dewgong, Walrein, and Obstagoon during the event they will know special moves typically not available when you evolve or catch them.

There are actually two different sets of Timed Research tasks players can complete during this event too. One is provided for free to all players, while the other must be unlocked through the use of a code shared during the Pokémon Go World Championship livestream.

All 2023 Pokémon World Championships Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

2023 Pokémon World Championships page one

Catch five Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Power up Pokémon five times One Fast TM

Use five Charged Attacks 10 Great Balls

Defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts One Charged TM

Battle five times in the Go Battle League 10 Ultra Balls



Total Reward: One Elite Fast TM and a Pikachu (World Championship Jersey) encounter

How to unlock the 2023 Pokémon World Championships exclusive TImed Research codes in Pokémon Go

Along with that free Timed Research that will be available in Pokémon Go right from the event’s start, Niantic is also tying a second set of research to the livestream to try and incentivize players to stop by and watch some Worlds action.

During the Pokémon Go World Championships livestream, which runs from Aug. 10 to 12 depending on your timezone, you just need to connect your Twitch account and watch a total of 30 minutes each day to get a code for two separate Timed Research pages.

First, make sure you are following the official Pokémon Go Twitch account and tuning in at some point during the day one or day two event broadcasts. Those start at 7pm CT on Aug. 10 and 11 respectively.

From there, a panel should be available underneath the Twitch stream and it will prompt you to share your Twitch ID so the third-party extension can track your watch time. Enabling this will track your progress via a 30-minute timer, but be aware minimizing or closing the stream will interfere with the countdown.

Once you successfully watch the stream for 30 minutes you will see a prompt to claim a code, which you can then redeem in Pokémon Go to get access to that day’s Timed Research. Rinse and repeat for day two!

All Pokémon Go World Championships Day 1: Great League Greatness Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pick between the following Great League team options, which will let you encounter all three Pokémon! I am a fan of the Swampert and Skarmory core, though Azumarill hitting hard with two defensive tanks to back it up is always fun.

Pokémon Go World Championships Option One

Skarmory encounter

Swampert encounter

Vigoroth encounter

Total Reward: 8,000 Stardust, a Premium Battle Pass, a Star Piece, and more

Pokémon Go World Championships Option Two

Noctowl encounter

Lanturn encounter

Trevenant encounter

Total Reward: 8,000 Stardust, a Premium Battle Pass, a Star Piece, and more

Pokémon Go World Championships Option Three

Azumarill encounter

Umbreon encounter

Mandibuzz encounter

Total Reward: 8,000 Stardust, a Premium Battle Pass, a Star Piece, and more

All Pokémon Go World Championships Day 2: DancingRob’s Champion Timed Research tasks and rewards

This part of the research pays homage to DandingRob, the 2022 Pokémon Go Master’s Division World Champion. For now, all we know is players will get an encounter with Galarian Stunfisk, one Elite Charged TM, and more.

