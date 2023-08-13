Pokémon TCG finally gets new Paradox Pokémon cards, teases the return of powerful mechanic

That is one way to spice up the game.

The Pokémon TCG is throwing things back and forth in some upcoming sets, adding a new type of card for several new Paradox Pokémon and teasing the return of an older mechanic in 2024.

While we have seen a few Paradox Pokémon already released such as Iron Treads and Great Tusk, The Pokémon Company is taking a different approach to future additions by labeling them as Ancient or Future depending on which time period—and game version—they are from.

💪 The past and future collide in the next era of the #PokemonTCG! 🦾 Here’s your sneak peek at some paradoxical mechanics as well as the return of some powerful Trainer cards… pic.twitter.com/0dayxs9DtF — Pokémon TCG @ #PokemonWorlds (@PokemonTCG) August 13, 2023

These Ancient and Future labels will be placed on Paradox Pokémon regardless of if they are a normal Basic card or a Pokémon ex. Some of the early cards shown were Iron Valiant ex, Scream Tail, and Iron Moth—all of which had the label on the top right corner, along with unique backgrounds.

Some alternate art and Illustration Rare variants for cards like Iron Moth were shown in the full trailer, already making this set out to be a hit even without a full list of cards and abilities to dig through. According to PokéBeach, these should release in the Ancient Roar Future Flash Japanese sets on Oct. 27, followed shortly by the Paradox Rift TCG set on Nov. 3.

Related: All Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames cards worth money

Ace Spec cards were also teased as making a return in 2024. These are powerful Item cards that had drawbacks to each effect on their card text, making them riskier than typical Trainer cards. They have not been featured in a set since Pokémon TCG: Black & White Plasma Blast in 2013 and will likely be greatly expanded upon in this upcoming new release.

More details about these Ancient and Future Pokémon, along with the return of Ace Spec cards, will be shared in the future.

About the author