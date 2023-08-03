All Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames cards worth money, projected prices

The third Pokémon TCG expansion from Scarlet and Violet, Obsidian Flame in English, and Ruler of the Black Flame in Japanese has arrived, featuring a handful of chase cards worth cracking booster packs for.

Having already been released in Japan, the Obsidian Flames English Pokémon TCG cards are slated to drop in August. Contained within the set are over 200 cards, featuring three Hyper Rare gold-etched cards and six Special Illustration Rare Pokémon and Support cards as chase cards within the third expansion. The set also features Tera-type Pokémon, which have the same Energy type they always do for attacking but a different overall type that affects Weakness and resistance.

Top Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames card prices

Unlike potentially soaring card prices from the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 151 set, the Obsidian Flames set is toned down some. Within the set are a bunch of filler cards, but there are also some sweet chase cards worth money on the secondary market.

Prices are subject to change prior to the official set launch. All card prices are based on preorder listings from sites like TCGplayer and Cardmarket.

Charizard ex

Charizard ex Hyper Rare. Image via The Pokémon Company

Charizard ex is the face card for the Obsidian Flames set, featuring three variants with projected prices of $100 and more.

Special Illustration Rare: Around $280

Hyper Rare gold-etched: Around $180

Ultra Rare: Around $100

Double Rare: Around $30

Geeta

Geeta. Image via The Pokémon Company

Geeta is a new Trainer that appeared first in the Japanese Ruler of the Black Flame, able to search your deck for up to two Basic Energy cards and attach them to one Pokémon. The only downside is that once Geeta is played for that turn, no Pokémon you control can attack.

Special Illustration Rare: Around $50

Ultra Rare: Around $25

Tyranitar ex

Tyranitar ex Ultra Rare. Image via The Pokémon Company

Tyranitar ex returns to Pokémon TCG as a Tera-type with the type Lightning. There are two versions, with the Ultra Rare variant valued at around $30.

Ultra Rare: Around $30

Double Rare: Around $5

Poppy

Poppy Special Illustration Rare. Image via The Pokémon Company

Poppy is another new Trainer within the Obsidian Flames set. She can move up to two Energy from one of your Pokémon to another you control.

Special Illustration Rare: Around $30

Ultra Rare: Around $10

Uncommon: Around $1

Pidgeot ex

Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare. Image via The Pokémon Company

Printed only once before in XY: Evolutions is Pidgeot ex. The Pokémon has the Quick Search ability that can get used once per turn to find any card from your deck and put it into your hand.

Special Illustration Rare: Around $50

Ultra Rare: Around $8

Double Rare: Around $5

Revavroom ex

Revavroom ex Special Illustration Rare. Image via The Pokémon Company

Revavroom ex is a new Metal type Pokémon that can have up to four Pokémon Tools attached to it while also reducing attack damage it takes.

Special Illustration Rare: Around $40

Ultra Rare: Around $10

Double Rare: TBD

Eiscue ex

Eiscue ex Ultra Rare. Image via The Pokémon Comany

Getting printed for the first time through Obsidian Flames is Eiscue ex, a Tera-type Fire with Water Energy needed for attacks. Eiscue ex prevents all damage from attacks as long as it is on the bench.

Ultra Rare: Around $20

Special Illustration Rare: Around $18

Double Rare: Around $4

Vespiquen ex

Vespiquen ex Illustration Rare. Image via The Pokémon Company

Vespiquen ex is another new Tera-type Pokémon that is Psychic and requires Grass Energy for attacks. The Pokémon can heal 60 damage from one of your other Pokémon. And the other attack ability deals 200 damage plus three damage counters on each of your opponent’s benched Pokémon that already has damage counters on it.

Illustration Rare: Around $18

Double Rare: Around $10

Other Obsidian Flames chase cards worth money

Around a dozen Pokémon TCG cards in the Obsidian Flames set have at least one variant worth money on the secondary singles market.

Pidgey Illustration Rare : Around $20

: Around $20 Cleffa Illustration Rare : Around $18

: Around $18 Rhyme Ultra Rare : Around $30

: Around $30 Ninetales Illustration Rare : Around $30

: Around $30 Artazon Hyper Rare gold-etched : Around $20

: Around $20 Scizo Illustration Rare : Around $17

: Around $17 Ortega Ultra Rare : Around $15

: Around $15 Glimmora ex Ultra Rare : Around $10

: Around $10 Absol ex Ultra Rare : Around $9

: Around $9 Paladin Illustration Rare : Around $9

: Around $9 Varoom Illustration Rare: Around $8

The official release date for Obsidian Flames is Aug. 11.

