Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames release date and preorder prices

Showcasing type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex TCG cards is the third expansion from Scarlet and Violet, called Obsidian Flames in English and Ruler of the Black Flame in Japanese, which contains over 200 cards and Rare variants.

Type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex are coming to Pokémon TCG, using the same Energy type that the Pokémon usually has for attacks while featuring different Weakness and Resistance that lines up with their shifted Tera type. There are six of these type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex cards within the Obsidian Flames Scarlet and Violet expansion, along with 15 Pokémon ex.

The Obsidian Flames set is made up of cards from the Japanese release of Ruler of the Black Flame, along with ex Starter decks, ex Special Sets, and around 30 cards from the previous Paldea Evolved expansion that didn’t make the cut. Included in the set are 12 Illustration Rares, six Special Illustration Rare Pokémon and Supporter cards, 12 Ultra Rare Pokémon ex and Supporter cards, and three Hyper Rare gold-etched cards.

When does Obsidian Flames Pokémon TCG release?

Players and collectors can begin cracking Obsidian Flames Pokémon TCG cards starting on July 30 to Aug. 4 at select local game store prerelease events. The official English release date for the Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames expansion is Aug. 11. Players can also grab Japanese Ruler of the Black Flame cards any time after July 28.

All preorder prices for Obsidian Flames Pokémon TCG

The Obsidian Flames expansion is packed with products, from an Elite Trainer Box Exclusive to a Build and Battle Stadium and a Booster Bundle. All Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames product prices are an average based on sites like TCGPlayer and Amazon.

Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames Elite Trainer Box exclusive : Around $180

: Around $180 Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames Pokémon Elite Trainer Box : Around $40

: Around $40 Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames Build & Battle Box : Around $22

: Around $22 Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames Build & Battle Stadium : Around $48

: Around $48 Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames Booster Box : Around $115

: Around $115 Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames Booster Bundle : Around $22

: Around $22 Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames booster pack : Around $4

: Around $4 Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames blister three-packs: Around $19

