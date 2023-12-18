How to find Reins of Unity to get Ice Rider and Shadow Rider Calyrex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A bunch of legendary Pokémon made their return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, and although Calyrex itself wasn’t added, you can still get a hold of the Reins of Unity.

Introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra DLC, Calyrex can either be used on its own or combined with Glastrier or Spectrier to take the Ice Rider or Shadow Rider form. Both of those legendary horses were included in The Indigo Disk, so it makes sense for the Reins of Unity to be added.

Given that Calyrex cannot be caught in Scarlet and Violet, however, there is an extra step you need to complete, and you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to turn Calyrex into Ice Rider and Shadow Rider in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To get Calyrex to turn into either the Ice Rider or Shadow Rider form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll first need to get a hold of Calyrex. Although it is not available to be caught, you can transfer Calyrex over from Pokémon Sword and Shield using Pokémon Home.

You’ll then need to get a hold of a specific item, the Reins of Unity, which can be obtained in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but it comes with a cost.

How to get the Reins of Unity in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Head here to splash the cash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Reins of Unity into Scarlet and Violet, you first need to transfer Calyrex to the game using Pokémon Home. Once you’ve done that, you can get the Reins of Unity from the auctions held in Porto Marinada.

This town, based in the southwest of the West Province in Paldea, is where you can get your hands on several crucial items for legendary Pokémon, including the N-Lunarizer for Necrozma and the DNA Splicers for Kyurem.

You need to find the stall with the tall, muscular lady with glasses, who will auction off the Reins of Unity. Auction items rotate daily, so if she is not offering the Reins of Unity, come back another time or change the time on your Nintendo Switch’s internal clock.

When the Reins of Unity are available, make sure you have enough money and save before starting the auction. By doing this, you can immediately reset your game if the price becomes too high and you miss out. But if you do miss the chance to obtain the item, it will become available on another day.