How to find DNA Splicers and get White Kyurem and Black Kyurem in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Kyurem, Zekrom, and Reshiram are just three of the 25 Legendary Pokémon returning from past generations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. The Gen V Black and White mascots, Reshiram and Zekrom, are iconic for their ability to fuse with Kyurem using the DNA Splicers.

Now that The Indigo Disk DLC has brought the three Legendary dragons over from Unova to Paldea, you might want to catch Kyurem, Zekrom, and Reshiram and start fusing them. But to do this, you need to get your hands on the DNA Splicers first.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to find the DNA Splicers and how you can get the fused White Kyurem and Black Kyurem in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk.

Where to get DNA Splicers in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Place your bids. Image via The Pokémon Company

The DNA Splicers will begin to appear in the auctions at Porto Marinada in Paldea after you catch Kyurem or obtain it through trade or Pokémon HOME. Having Kyurem in your Boxes will make the DNA Splicers one of the key items up for grabs at the auction.

Once the DNA Splicers appear in the auction, place your bid. If all goes well, you’ll win the auction along with the DNA Splicers.

How to get White Kyurem and Black Kyurem in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

With the DNA Splicers in your possession, you can fuse either Reshiram or Zekrom with Kyurem. Use the DNA Splicers to fuse Reshiram with Kyurem to make White Kyurem, or fuse Zekrom with Kyurem to make Black Kyurem.

While the White Kyurem is fused, you will temporarily lose Reshiram until you unfuse them. Likewise, you will temporarily lose Zekrom while Black Kyurem is around until you reverse the fusion. Using the DNA Splicers will separate Kyurem from whichever dragon it’s fused with.

When Kyurem fuses with Reshiram to become White Kyurem, it gains access to Fusion Flare and Turboblaze—Reshiram’s signature move and Ability. When Kyurem fuses with Zekrom to become Black Kyurem, it’ll have Zekrom’s signature move and Ability—Fusion Bolt and Teravolt.

White Kyurem is more of a special attacker, while Black Kyurem is more of a physical attacker, but you can’t go wrong with having either. Both White Kyurem and Black Kyurem make strong additions to any team, so it’s worth heading to the auction in Porto Marinada to grab those DNA Splicers.