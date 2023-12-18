How to find N-Lunarizer and get Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

A whole host of legendary Pokémon made their return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with Necrozma among them—and two different forms for the Gen VII favorite are available.

Dawn Wings Necrozma is one of those two forms that turns Necrozma into a Psychic/Ghost type and provides a new look—although it does involve fusing Necrozma with another legendary Pokémon, Lunala.

Both of the legendary Pokémon are available in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk, however, and we’ve got all the details on how to get Dawn Wings Necrozma below.

How to turn Necrozma into Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Half of the requirements. Screengrab by Dot Esports

There are several requirements you need to meet to be able to obtain Dawn Wings Necrozma, the first of which is catching both Necrozma and Lunala—both of which are obtainable after you’ve completed the main story of The Indigo Disk and have met Snacksworth, unlocking the special treats for finding legendary Pokémon.

You’ll also need a specific item to enable you to fuse Necrozma and Lunala, the N-Lunarizer, which is only obtainable in one location in Scarlet and Violet—and it can prove to be extremely expensive.

How to get the N-Lunarizer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Head here to splash the cash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only place you can get the N-Lunarizer in Scarlet and Violet is via the auctions held in Porto Marinada, which can be found in the southwest of the West Province in Paldea. You should familiarize yourself with this location because it’s also where you can get other crucial items like the DNA Splicers for Kyrurem and Kubfu’s two evolution items.

Find the stall with the tall, muscular lady with glasses, who will auction off the N-Lunarizer, along with other items. The items available rotate every day, so if she is not offering the N-Lunarizer, come back another day or change the settings of the clock on your Nintendo Switch to advance time.

When you see the N-Lunarizer is available, make sure you have enough money and save before the auction begins. If the price is driven too high and you’re beaten to the item, reload the game for another chance. If you miss out, fear not, as the item will be available again in a future rotation.

Once you have the N-Lunarizer, select it in your inventory, use it on Necrozma, and then select Lunala to fuse the pair together. This will give you Dawn Wings Necrozma, and if you want to separate the pair again, use the N-Lunarizer on Necrozma again.