Is Calyrex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk? – Answered

A host of legendary Pokémon returned in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, but is Calyrex among those you can catch?

The Indigo Disk brought a whopping 25 legendary Pokémon to the game, which can be encountered once you have completed the main story and provides plenty of work for you to complete your collection—although they are, unfortunately, shiny-locked.

Still, bringing favorites from past generations back into the frame in Scarlet and Violet is a great way to round off the Nintendo Switch era, with it widely expected that a new console will be launched next year—so the next generation of Pokémon will likely be on a new platform.

The returning legendary Pokémon provides the perfect boost for anyone looking to complete a living Dex in Pokémon Home, but does Scarlet and Violet provide the opportunity to catch Calyrex for a second time? We have the answer.

Can you get Calyrex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?

A disappointing absence. Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

No, you cannot get Calyrex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC. The Sword and Shield legendary from The Crown Tundra DLC was not added to the game. You can, however, catch both Spectrier and Glastrier.

Curiously, it leaves Calyrex as one of only a few legendary Pokémon not available in Scarlet and Violet, with others including Xerneas, Yveltal, and Zygarde. It does not, however, mean that Calyrex will never be in the game, as it could be introduced in a special raid event.

Previous raid events in Scarlet and Violet have brought the likes of Dialga, Palkia, and Mewtwo to the game, so more legendary Pokémon may be introduced similarly in the future—though this is purely speculation at this point as is by no means guaranteed.

Calyrex can, however, be transferred to Scarlet and Violet using Pokémon Home if you want to add it to your party, but there’s no way to catch the legendary Pokémon again so far.