Klink, Klang, and Klinklang have been in Pokémon Go since their debut during the ‘A Unova Unveiling’ event on Sept. 16, 2019, but they can be difficult to obtain. That’s because Klink is not available in wild encounters. It can only be caught in Tier One Raids when available, or hatched from 10 KM Eggs acquired by defeating Team Go Rocket members or spinning PokéStops.

If you’re a player who can’t get enough of the trio of cog-like Steel-type Pokémon, you probably won’t be dissuaded by how much time it can take to find and catch them. You might also be wondering whether they are available in Shiny form.

Can Klink, Klang, and Klinklang be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

If you’re someone who falls in that camp, I have good news for you—Klink, Klang, and Klinklang be Shiny in Pokémon Go. Their Shiny forms were released alongside them during their debut.

Rather than having a silver and gray color like their standard form, it is gold, silver, and green. In my opinion, it adds a bit of flair and makes these Pokémon look even cooler. As with all Shiny forms, it carries over even after evolving, meaning a Shiny Klink will evolve into a Shiny Klang and Shiny Klinklang.

Finding and catching a Shiny Klink can be done via all the same methods as the standard one. The only difference is you’ll need a stroke of luck in order for it to appear as a Shiny.

There are some things you can do to rely less on chance. A big one is hunting for one while it’s tied to an event, which increases the odds of finding one throughout the course of the event. I’d recommend keeping an eye on our events schedule to stay in the loop.

