How to get Klink, Klang, and Klinklang in Pokémon Go

Klink debuted in Pokémon Go during the A Unova Unveiling event on Sept. 16, 2019. Its two evolved forms, Klang and Klinklang, also debuted alongside it. They’re not available in wild encounters, however, so players have always considered them to be somewhat rare—but not as rare as the rarest Shinies.

Given that’s the case, those out of the loop on the trio of cog-shaped Steel-type Pokémon might need a bit of help in knowing where to find Klink and how to evolve it.

Where to find Klink, Klang, and Klinklang in Pokémon Go

Klink can sometimes be found in Tier One raids, which is the case at the time of writing this article. This happens on a cyclical basis, so it’s good to keep your eyes peeled on our raid and raid boss schedule.

The good news is, when it is available, it’s a walk in the park to catch. It has a measly 3,227 Combat Power, much less than Raid Bosses from higher tiers.

Beyond that, there’s actually only one other way to obtain Klink on a regular basis in Pokémon Go, and that’s by hatching it from 10km Eggs found by defeating Team Go Rocket members or spinning PokéStops. This is chance-based, though, so it will take some time to actually find one this way, but it is possible.

Kink has been available in the wild and by completing research tasks during events like Go Fest 2022, so there’s always a chance that will happen again in a future event soon.

As for Klang and Klinklang, Klink will evolve into Klang after being fed 25 candies, and Klang will evolve into Klinklang after being fed 100 candies. It’s a good idea to stock up on them by catching, hatching, evolving, or transferring them, or having them as your Buddy Pokémon.

