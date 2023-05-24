How to get Carnivine in Pokémon Go

Carnivine is perhaps most famously known as the affectionate plant Pokémon with a bad habit of biting Team Rocket James’s head in the anime. The silly Grass-type Pokémon has been around since Gen IV’s Diamond and Pearl and is also obtainable in Pokémon Go.

Unfortunately, catching Carnivine on mobile won’t be as easy as mainline games, and you might have a hard time tracking one without guidance. To narrow your search, here’s what you need to know about the bug catcher ‘mon in Pokémon Go.

Related: How to get a Master Ball in Pokémon Go

Where to find Carnivine in Pokémon Go

While Carnivine will appear as a wild encounter, it’s not that simple. Unlike most other Pokémon, the Grass-type can only be found in a specific part of the world—the American Southeast. This would include states such as Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

Carnivine is just one example of the ‘mons in the game that are region-exclusive. The list also includes the likes of Kangaskhan, Pachirisu, and Klefki, as well as Legendary Pokémon like the Gen IV lake trio.

Related: Easiest way to get Shadow Shards, Purified Gems in Pokémon Go

This obviously makes filling out the Pokédex a lot harder than in traditional Pokémon games, but there’s still hope you’ll eventually get your hands on a Carnivine even if you aren’t planning on being in the Southeast anytime soon. Region-exclusive Pokémon have the potential to be made temporarily available in your region during certain events, so keep an eye out for future opportunities to catch Carnivine outside of the Southeast.

About the author