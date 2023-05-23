Easiest way to get Shadow Shards and Purified Gems in Pokémon Go

With the introduction of Shadow Raids during the Rising Shadows event in Pokémon Go, there are two new items to look out for—Shadow Shards and Purified Gems. Shadow Shards are collectible materials that can be refined to make Purified Gems, which can subdue and lower the stats of enraged Shadow Pokémon during Shadow Raids.

If you’re planning on challenging any Shadow Raids, here are some easy ways to get your hands on Shadow Shards and Purified Gems for the tough battles ahead.

Quickest ways to get Shadow Shards and Purified Gems in Pokémon Go

The standard way to collect Shadow Shards is to fight Team Go Rocket. As an event bonus, Team Go Rocket will have a higher chance of spawning at PokéStops and in balloons, so be sure to take advantage of that throughout the Rising Shadows event.

You’ll get anywhere from one to five Shadow Shards per encounter, depending on the battle. Team Go Rocket Grunts will drop one Shadow Shard, Leaders will drop three, and Giovanni will drop four. Shadow Raids can even drop up to five. Once you collect enough, you can refine four Shadow Shards to make one Purified Gem.

Aside from battling Team Go Rocket and taking on Shadow Raids, there’s a super easy way to get free Purified Gems. For a limited time, Niantic is holding a Twitter giveaway for free Purified Gems. To receive a code with the free items, players will need to follow the official Pokémon Go Twitter account and get the giveaway tweet to 150,000 retweets by May 29, 2023. Codes will be sent out to every participant if that goal is met.

If the giveaway isn’t enough, you’ll just have to keep taking on Team Go Rocket and Shadow Raids to stock up.

