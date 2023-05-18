How to get Shadow Shards and Purified Gems in Pokémon Go

While it’s not often that new items are introduced to Pokémon Go, when they do make their way into the mobile title, they usually bring about new mechanics that allow players to enjoy new or enhanced features.

Alongside the new Shadow Raids, Niantic is giving players another valuable collectible to farm in the form of Shadow Shards, which directly influence how players will perform in this new type of Raid. Much like how the Rocket Radar works, collecting enough of these new items will create another new item, the Purified Gem, which possesses the power to quell the fury of boss Shadow Pokémon.

These new items will be added to Pokémon Go starting on May 22 alongside a massive Team Go Rocket takeover and the first iteration of Shadow Raids. Here’s everything we know about Shadow Shards and Purified Gems, and how players can collect them for themselves before diving into Shadow Raids.

Shadow Shards and Purified Gems in Pokémon Go explained

The upcoming introduction of Shadow Raids in Pokémon Go is not only bringing with it new Raid-specific mechanics but also two new items that can completely change the course of the Raid battle against the Shadow Pokémon: Shadow Shards and Purified Gems.

Upon defeating Team Go Rocket grunts, players will be able to obtain Mysterious Components and have a chance to get a Shadow Shard. Upon collecting a certain amount, players will hand them to Professor Willow and his Shard Refiner, which will combine them into a Purified Gem. The Purified Gem will then be added to the player’s inventory for use solely during Shadow Raids.

When within the Raid, players will notice the Shadow Pokémon serving as the Raid boss will become enraged after taking a number of attacks, boosting its offensive and defensive capabilities for the remainder of the battle. Upon using a Purified Gem, these stats will temporarily decrease—or they’ll disappear completely if enough players use Purified Gems of their own.

