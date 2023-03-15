All region-exclusive Pokémon and where to find them in Pokémon Go

Since it first launched in July 2016, Pokémon Go has slowly been adding more and more Pokémon to the game in a number of different ways. This includes a number of very specific ways to encounter certain species of Pokémon—such as Niantic’s own take on region exclusive Pokémon.

Since Pokémon Go takes place in the real world and doesn’t have the same distinctions, or limitations, as the main Pokémon games that release multiple different versions on Nintendo consoles, there are no “regions” to separate Pokémon spawns in the traditional sense for the series. So instead, the developers decided to use things like country borders, hemispheres, and even timezones paired with regional names for parts of the world to fill the hole.

This type of region-exclusive Pokémon applies to encounters of all types, and here is everything you need to know about which Pokémon are locked in what areas, along with various other details.

All region-exclusive Pokémon spawns, raids, Eggs, and more in Pokémon Go

Region-exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go can come in multiple forms. This means depending on where you are in the world you can encounter Pokémon only found in specific areas in the wild, raids, or even being hatched from Eggs obtained from local PokéStops.

This severely limits how players can obtain certain Pokémon because trading is not a global feature. The only way Pokémon on this list become available in other areas of the world is through special appearances at specific events or through migration, which is when Niantic swaps locations or hemispheres for Pokémon spawns.

Here is the full list of region-exclusive ​​Pokémon, along with an exact description of how and where they are locked.

How to get every region-locked Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Farfetch’d – Eastern Asia

Kangaskhan – Australia

Mr. Mime – Europe

Tauros – North America

Heracross – Mexico, Central America, and South America Can be found in select areas of the very southern parts of the United States such as Texas and Florida.

Corsola – Tropical regions surrounding the equator

Volbeat – Europe, Asia, and Australia

Illumise – The Americas and Africa

Torkoal – India and Southeast Asia

Zangoose – Europe, Asia, and Oceania

Seviper – North America, South America, and Africa

Lunatone – Europe, Asia, and Oceania

Solrock – North America, South America, and Africa

Tropius – Africa and slightly into its surrounding areas

Relicanth – New Zealand and surrounding areas specifically in the UTC+13:00 timezone The most specific of the regional exclusive encounters.

Pachirisu – Northern Canada, Russia, and Alaska

Shellos (West Sea) – Western Hemisphere

Shellos (East Sea) – Eastern Hemisphere

Mime Jr. – Exclusive to Eggs obtained in Europe

Chatot – Southern Hemisphere

Carnivine – Southeast United States

Uxie – Asia Pacific

Mespirit – Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India

Azelf – The Americas and Greenland

Pansage – Asia Pacific

Pansear – Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India

Panpour – The Americas and Greenland

Throh – The Americas and Africa

Sawk – Europe, Asia, and Australia

Basculin (Red-striped) – Eastern Hemisphere

Basculin (Blue-Striped) – Western Hemisphere

Maractus – Southern United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America

Sigilyph – Egypt and Greece

Bouffalant – Only in New York and its surrounding areas in the United States.

Heatmor – Europe, Asia, and Australia

Durant – The Americas and Africa

Flabébé (Blue Flower) – Asia Pacific

Flabébé (Red Flower) – Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India

Flabébé (Yellow Flower) – The Americas and Greenland

Hawlucha – Mexico Also appears close to the border of surrounding areas such as Texas or California in the United States.

Klefki – France

Oricorio (Baile Style) – Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India

Oricorio (Pom-Pom Style) – The Americas and Greenland

Oricorio (Pa’u Style) – African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean islands

Oricorio (Sensu Style) – Asia Pacific

Comfey – Hawaii

Celesteela – Southern Hemisphere

Kartana – Northern Hemisphere

Listed among the region-exclusive Pokémon are species that have different forms split between those areas. Oricorio has four of those, Flabébé and its evolutions have three, but there are two specific Pokémon that go far beyond that.

Furfrou has multiple different appearances known as “Trims” that are almost entirely exclusive to different areas around the world. You can unlock them by using the Form Change feature on a Furfrou you have captured. Here is a full list of how to get each of those.

Scatterbug and its colorful final evolution Vivillon have a similar, but even more specific method of getting different forms since the Scale Pokémon has 20 distinct “Patterns.” Only 18 of them are obtainable in Pokémon Go.

This is done by pinning Postcards from Gifts sent to you by players in other regions to your Postcard Book. Here is a full explanation of this complicated process, along with details on the two Patterns not available in Pokémon Go.