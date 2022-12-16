All Vivillon forms in Pokémon Go and how to get them

Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon have finally landed in Pokémon Go. The Generation VI Bug-type Pokémon are highly sought-after because Vivillon can have many different patterns. Not only do they all have a unique look, but they’re also another way for trainers to catch ‘em all!

Vivillon can have 18 patterns in total. They’re based on different habitats, which—in the real world—translates to different regions across the globe.

All Vivillon forms in Pokémon Go

Archipelago

Continental

Elegant

Garden

High Plains

Icy Snow

Jungle

Marine

Meadow

Modern

Monsoon

Ocean

Polar

River

Sandstorm

Savanna

Sun

Tundra

How to get all Vivillon forms in Pokémon Go

The only way to get all Vivillon’s forms in Pokémon Go is by using a mechanic that usually has nothing to do with catching Pokémon—postcards.

That’s because you’ll need to find and catch 18 different Scatterbugs from the habitats and regions featured on the map below and then evolve them into Vivillons with unique patterns based on those locations.

To do that, open unopened gifts received from trainers who hail from those locations (i.e. Northern Australia, which is a Sun habitat, or Southern Australia, which is a River habitat) and then pin three of them into your Postcard Book.

It’s a pretty complicated process, especially if you haven’t received gifts and postcards from trainers who hail from any or all of these locations. But with a bit of time and networking, you’ll have all the different forms in no time.

Nobody said finding and catching ’em all was an easy task—especially when it comes to niche layers of the challenge like Vivillon’s forms—but the hardest walks often have the best views, and that’s definitely the case here.