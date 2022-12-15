How to find and catch Scatterbug and Vivillon in Pokémon Go

Scatterbug has just been added to Pokémon Go and it has arguably one of the more unique and frustrating encounters currently in-game as you have to rely on having friends across multiple locations across the world to get it.

The Pokémon was added out of nowhere and for the avid collector, it had 20 different forms to collect but only 18 in Pokémon Go so far, meaning not only do you need to get a Scatterbug from all 18 locations, but you also need to get a grand total of 2,000+ candy to get them all. So prepare to be catching a lot of these Pokémon.

But how on earth do you even catch it in the first place?

Where to find Scatterbug in Pokémon Go?

Scatterbug can only be acquired through pinning postcards from different locations from the gifts you get from your friends.

To do this, you need to go into your friend list and click on an unopened gift. When you do so, a pin will appear behind the postcard before you open it. When you pin three of a specific country (so let’s say you pin three postcards from the United Kingdom) then a Scatterbug will spawn the next time you leave your friend list and go into the overworld.

If it doesn’t appear, then either make sure your game is updated or go to your Medals section in your main profile and find the new “Vivillon Collector” medal. Click on it and if you have an encounter with a specific Vivillion type, it will appear in the menu as a wild encounter you can click on.

After you collect the first one, you can get another one by pinning more postcards, but the number you need to get another one increases each time.

This is the only way to get Scatterbug and Vivillion currently, with the Pokémon not spawning in the wild, so go out there, find a lot of friends, and pin a bunch of postcards, trainers!