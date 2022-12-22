How to get Fancy Pattern and Poké Ball Pattern Vivillon in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is well-known for introducing Pokémon in unique ways if the details behind their concepts or general lore involve special circumstances. This holds true with the Scale Pokémon Vivillon, though players are now most interested in how to get two specific variants—the Fancy and Poké Ball Patterns.

Vivillon is known for having different patterns on its wings depending on where it is caught in the real world. This is something that has held true since the Pokémon was introduced in X and Y, with Niantic playing on this and tying these patterns to that same concept.

When it was added to Pokémon Go, 18 of Vivllon’s patterns were tied to specific regions and areas in the world as if it were a region-locked encounter. However, it isn’t actually exclusive to those areas: rather, all a player needs to do in order to get another location’s pattern is to pin a Postcard from one of the corresponding areas.

Despite that, there are actually 20 different Vivillon patterns in total, and the final two can’t be obtained simply by opening the right Gift from a friend and pinning it.

Can you get Fancy Pattern or Poké Ball Pattern Vivillon in Pokémon Go?

Both Fancy Pattern and Poké Ball Pattern Vivillon are unique because they are patterns that have only been obtainable through events in the past—at least initially.

The Poké Ball Pattern specifically was only distributed via special events in 2014 and 2016 for events like pop-up Pokémon Center stores in Europe, Gamescom 2014, and a single wider online distribution in America. It has not been available since then and is currently unavailable in Pokémon Go.

As for the Fancy Pattern, it is actually more common now than it ever has been since every Vivillon the player can obtain either in the wild or by leveling up its pre-evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is actually locked to this pattern. It is unclear why this is, but it has been tested, and the only other patterns shown in the game appear to be through NPCs who use Vivillon on their team.

Prior to Gen IX, Fancy Pattern Vivillon was also an event exclusive, acting as a special distribution prize in July 2014 to celebrate Global Trade System reaching 100 million trades.

Both the Fancy Pattern and Poké Ball Pattern for Vivillon are not currently obtainable in Pokémon Go due to their former exclusivity and lack of tie to a real-world location. But that doesn’t mean they won’t ever be added to the mobile game.

It is very likely Fancy Pattern Vivillon will be added through an event of some kind in the future that either focuses on the Scale Pokémon or has a tie to either trading or the Paldea region—since it is very frequently found there. As for the Poké Ball pattern, it is unclear if it will be made available in a similar way, but it is likely considering how The Pokémon Company is handling the other previously special event-locked pattern.