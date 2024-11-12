Best teams for the Willpower Cup in Pokémon Go

The Willpower Cup has arrived to Pokémon Go, and you can pit some of your best teams against other players. Similar to other cups in the mobile game, there are limited options you can pick from, and you’ll want to be careful when crafting a team.

Some options are superior to others based on the competition and the choices available to everyone. The Willpower Cup requires you to put your best Fighting, Psychic, and Dark-type Pokémon against other players. How you fill out your team is up to you, but we can help you figure out the best choices to increase your chances of landing a victory. Here’s what you need to know about the best teams you can use in Pokémon Go‘s Willpower Cup.

Best Pokémon teams for the Willpower Cup in Pokémon Go

Some tricky restrictions. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The rules for the Willpower Cup are similar to the other specific cups in which you can participate in Pokémon Go, where your Pokémon cannot exceed 1,500 CP. On top of this, you can only use Pokémon that are Dark, Fighting, or Psychic-types. If they do not have this typing, they cannot be used on your team, limiting your options.

These are some of the best team combinations you can use for the Willpower Cup.

Gardevoir (Shadow), Grimer (Alolan), Sableye

Gardevoi is almost always a good choice. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Our first team uses one of the stronger Psychic-type Pokémon, Gardevoir. Rather than the standard version, we recommend a shadow one, which can output more damage. It’s going to be a strong starting Pokémon on this team, followed by an Alolan Grimer, and Sableye to hold it together as your final Pokémon. You’ll want to reserve at least one shield for Gardevoir and Grimer, but Sableye should be fine without one.

Gardevoir : Charm (fast move), Shadow Ball, and Triple Axel

: Charm (fast move), Shadow Ball, and Triple Axel Grimer (Alolan) : Poison Jab (fast move), Crunch, and Sludge Bomb

: Poison Jab (fast move), Crunch, and Sludge Bomb Sableye: Shadow Claw (fast move), Foul Play, and Return

Drapion, Rapidash (Galarian), and Mandibuzz

Put up some strong defense. Image via the Pokemon Company. Remix by Dot Esports.

The next team we have uses Drapion, a Poison and Dark-type Pokémon, as the lead choice. It’s one of the best Pokémon you can use during Pokémon Go‘s Willpower Cup, and we cannot recommend it enough during this event. It has a good balance of attack, defense, and health. To back it up, you’ll want to have Galarian Rapidash for damage and Mandibuzz as the final option, as it has the best chance of withstanding most attacks.

Drapion : Poison Sting (fast move), Crunch, and Aqua Tail

: Poison Sting (fast move), Crunch, and Aqua Tail Rapidash (Galarian) : Fairy Wind (fast move), Body Slam, and Wild Charge

: Fairy Wind (fast move), Body Slam, and Wild Charge Mandibuzz: Snarl (fast move), Dark Pulse, and Aerial Ace

Qwilfish (Hisuian), Claydol, and Skuntank

A surprise addition. Image via the Pokemon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

This team uses the Hisuian version of Qwilfish. The standard Qwilfish wouldn’t be able to complete, and the Hisuian Qwilfish has plenty of use in this competition as a Poison and Dark-type Pokémon. We don’t recommend making it your final choice, but it’s a great starter option. Add the Ground and Psychic-type Claydol for support, and use Skunktank as your final Pokémon for this team. Skunktank will be a reliable option, but hold on swapping it out until the end of the match.

Qwilfish (Hisuian) : Poison Sting (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Ice Beam

: Poison Sting (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Ice Beam Claydol : Mud Slap (fast move), Scorching Sands, and Ice Beam

: Mud Slap (fast move), Scorching Sands, and Ice Beam Skunktank: Poison Jab (fast move), Crunch, and Trailblaze

Overqwil, Cresselia, and Slowbro (Galarian)

Legendary is always good. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Now, we’ll use the evolved version of Hisuian Qwilfish for this team and feature Overqwil. It does have access to different attacks, and higher stats, but has to be modified slightly because it can’t access all of its stats. Still, it’s a great first option. To back it up, we’ll be adding Cresselia and Galarian Slowbro. Cresselia is the first Legendary Pokémon we recommend for this competition, and Galarian Slowbro is a great option to hold the line as your final Pokémon.

Overqwil : Poison Jab (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Ice Beam

: Poison Jab (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Ice Beam Cresselia : Psycho Cut (fast move), Grass Knot, and Moonblast

: Psycho Cut (fast move), Grass Knot, and Moonblast Slowbro (Galarian): Poison Jab (fast move), Scald, and Brutal Swing

Hatterene, Umbreon, and Muk (Alolan)

Fairy types start fast. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The final team we want to highlight a Pokémon from the Galar region, Hatterene, who joined during the Max Out season. Not everyone may have Hatterene, but if you do, it’ll be a great leading Pokémon with Alolan Muk and Umbreon following it. Between the two, Umbreon might be the better option to use as your final choice, as its typically used as a final choice in the standard Great and Ultra Leagues.

Hatterene : Charm (fast move), Psyshock, and Power Whip

: Charm (fast move), Psyshock, and Power Whip Umbreon : Snarl (fast move), Foul Play, and Last Resort

: Snarl (fast move), Foul Play, and Last Resort Muk (Alolan): Poison Jab (fast move), Dark Pulse, and Acid Spray

