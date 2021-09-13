All Furfrou Trim forms and how to get them in Pokémon Go

Each form will be available through the same methods but only in certain places.

Pokémon Go is getting a new look at fashion with the introduction of the Poodle Pokémon Furfrou.

The Normal-type will be making its first appearance during the annual Fashion Week event, which will run from Sept. 21 to 28. This will also bring in a majority of Furfrou’s different Trims, or forms that don’t change anything beyond how the Pokémon looks.

In total, Furfrou has 10 different Trims, though only nine will be available right away when the Pokémon makes its debut. And to facilitate all of these forms, Niantic is mixing its typical regional exclusivity method with a new mechanic—the form change.

Three of the four Furfrou Trims will be available to players around the world, while the remaining six will only be obtainable within certain regions. Either way, players will need to use form change to access anything beyond Furfrou’s Natural Form in-game—at least for now.

Here are all of the Trims available in Pokémon Go and how to obtain them.

All Furfrou Trims