Phasmophobia‘s weekly challenge system offers some unique tasks with special themes you can tackle for solid rewards. One such challenge is Tag! You’re it! which is all about successfully identifying the ghost while it relentlessly tries to hunt you down.

This is no easy feat to tackle and is one of the trickier weekly modes you may face, so here’s how to complete the Tag! You’re it! challenge in Phasmophobia.

What is the Tag! You’re it! challenge in Phasmophobia?

The Tag! You’re it! challenge is a rotating weekly trial you can choose to attempt for a massive cash prize of $5,000 and a bunch of experience. Each week, the featured challenge in Phasmophobia changes which means this one will only ever be available to tackle during the week it is featured.

Past challenges rotate back into the ghost-hunting game regularly, so even if you miss out on this challenge once you will still certainly have another opportunity to complete it in the future.

Phasmophobia Tag! You’re it! challenge rules

Every weekly challenge has its own specific rules and modifiers that are important to keep in mind when attempting to complete them. The specific rules for Tag! You’re it! are as follows.

You must visit Brownstone High School to complete this challenge.

to complete this challenge. There is no setup grace period.

Your sanity starts at zero percent , which means the ghost will almost certainly begin hunting you immediately after you step inside the map.

, which means the ghost will almost certainly begin hunting you immediately after you step inside the map. Your sprint is increased.

The ghost’s speed is normal.

All of your gear is Tier I and you have access to every gear type.

and you have Even though you have Sanity Medication , it does not work since your sanity is permanently stuck at zero percent in this challenge mode.

, it since your sanity is permanently stuck at zero percent in this challenge mode. All screens in the truck are on and working.

in the truck are The fuse box starts turned off, but its location is displayed on the truck screen and you can head inside to turn it on.

Only the basics to work with here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete the Tag! You’re it! Phasmophobia weekly challenge

To successfully mark the Tag! You’re it! weekly challenge in Phasmophobia as complete, you must correctly identify the ghost type on Brownstone High School during three different contracts.

Phasmophobia Tag! You’re it! challenge tips

Every contract you tackle will look different from the rest, but to help make the Tag! You’re it! challenge easier, here are some general tips for this specific mode to keep in mind.

Run

Speed and space are your biggest advantages within this challenge, so take every opportunity you can to run. You are much faster than usual in this challenge while the ghost is the same speed it always is.

Massive maps present both advantages and disadvantages in Phasmophobia, but for this challenge, the enormous size of Brownstone High School is a tool you can use. On smaller maps, running indefinitely is generally impossible, but on this map, you can easily run for as long as you need to evade the ghost during a hunt since you have nearly endless space to do so.

Check the cameras

Brownstone High School has 15 cameras already set up for you to view through the truck screen, so consider checking these out to see if you can spot some Ghost Orbs or general movements indicating where the ghost might be. You can also set up your own cameras for additional viewing angles.

Cameras are a powerful tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Play with friends

This is perhaps the most powerful advantage you can give yourself since playing with friends greatly increases your odds of success. Ideally, a full lobby of four is the best choice, but even just one extra player raises your odds of success significantly.

Additional players buy you extra time to investigate since you can still correctly identify the ghost type from beyond the grave. If you play alone, you lose as soon as the ghost catches you while you can still attempt to identify the ghost after dying as long as at least one player is still alive.

Watch ghost hunt patterns

It’s pretty tough to actually get evidence during this challenge since the ghost will be trying to hunt you constantly, so your best bet for correctly identifying the ghost type is to pay attention to its hunt patterns. You can use the same strategies you employ for challenges like No Evidence, The Apocalypse Draws Near, and Hide and Seek: Extreme to identify what kind of ghost is present based on the behaviors it exhibits during a hunt.

The hunt patterns you should watch out for are as follows.

Ghost Hunt patterns Phantom Remains invisible for longer periods of time during a hunt. Phantoms are only visible every one to two seconds whereas all other ghosts are generally visible every 0.3 seconds. Banshee The Banshee targets one player relentlessly, so if you are playing with friends and the ghost seems to be solely focused on one player, it is probably this ghost. Banshees continue to target the same player until they have killed them, or the player has left the game even if other players are more reasonable targets. Shade The Shade can be easy to spot in this challenge since it refuses to initiate a hunt if two or more players are in the room. This ghost may still start a hunt if it heads to another room. Raiju Causes electronic equipment to flicker from as far as 15 meters away instead of the usual 10 meters during an active hunt. The Raiju also speeds up by active electronic equipment when a hunt is active. The Mimic Can take on different patterns and behaviors of other ghosts. If you notice a very inconsistent ghost exhibiting conflicting behaviors, it’s likely The Mimic. Poltergeist Throws an item every 0.5 seconds during a hunt. Jinn Moves at 2.5 meters per second instead of the usual 1.7 meters per second if the fuse box is turned on, it is three meters or more away, and it has line-of-sight with a specific player. Revenant Speeds up to 3.0 meters per second while chasing you and drops down to 1.0 meters per second whenever it loses sight of you. If the ghost swaps from being rather slow to very fast, it may be a Revenant. Demon Only needs to wait 20 seconds to initiate another hunt, whereas other ghosts must wait 25 seconds. Oni Appears as a fully visible model much more frequently than other ghosts during a hunt. Hantu Does not have line-of-sight acceleration while most other ghosts do, so it will not speed up once it spots you. The Twins Speed during a hunt varies depending on which Twin is hunting. Obake The Obake has a 6.67 percent chance to change ghost models briefly during a ghost hunt, but this is guaranteed to occur at least once per hunt. Thaye The Thaye does not speed up when it has line-of-sight with a player.

Look for other identifiers

Outside of hunt patterns, some ghosts have other specific behaviors you may notice and that can be used to identify them.

If you place Salt and a ghost steps in it, you can rule out the Wraith with 100 percent certainty. This ghost is afraid of Salt and will never step in it.

and a ghost steps in it, you can This ghost is afraid of Salt and will never step in it. If any light sources are turned on by the ghost, you can almost certainly rule out the Mare. Mares thrive in darkness and won’t turn light sources on, instead, they’ll frequently turn them off.

you can Mares thrive in darkness and won’t turn light sources on, instead, they’ll frequently turn them off. If the fuse box is turned off by the ghost at any point, you can rule out the Jinn. This must be the ghost purposefully turning off the box and not the fuse box tripping, so pay attention to when and how the box goes out since the fuse box can be turned off with a Jinn present if it is tripped.

by the ghost at any point, you can This must be the ghost purposefully turning off the box and not the fuse box tripping, so pay attention to when and how the box goes out since the fuse box can be turned off with a Jinn present if it is tripped. If you are hit by a strange puff of white air, you can rule out the Oni since this ghost cannot perform the airball ghost event.

you can since this ghost cannot perform the airball ghost event. If you take a photo of the ghost and the ghost is fully visible , you can rule out the Phantom. But if you take a photo that appears labeled as a ghost photo in your journal but no ghost is visible , you have found a Phantom .

, you can But if you take a photo that appears in your journal but , you have found a . If the ghost seems to be singing a lot more than usual , it could be a Banshee . However, any ghost can technically sing, so this is not a definitive identifier of the Banshee unless the singing seems exceptionally frequent. You can use a Parabolic Microphone to listen for the Banshee’s signature scream though.

, it could be a . However, any ghost can technically sing, so this is not a definitive identifier of the Banshee unless the singing seems exceptionally frequent. You can to listen for the Banshee’s signature scream though. If there are some strange patterns appearing on the activity chart, compare them to the unique angles sometimes created by The Twins to see if this ghost might be the culprit.

Beware the Deogen

Unfortunately, you’re almost certainly doomed if the ghost type in your contract is a Deogen, so be wary if you suspect it might be. Deogens are always aware of where you are during a hunt and move incredibly fast until they are very close to you, at which point they slow down slightly.

The Deogen’s amazing speed combined with its ability to always be aware of your location make for a deadly combination, so if you suspect the Deogen at all, then I recommend just trying to get out of there and taking a guess for it rather than trying to definitively identify it. Never try to hide if you think it’s this ghost since it will find you regardless.

Reroll and try again

This is a great tip for just about any weekly challenge you come across since some ghosts will just be easier to identify than others which means luck plays a massive role in how tough the contract you face is. So when in doubt, make a guess and just try the Tag! You’re it! challenge again.