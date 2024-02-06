Category:
Persona 3 Reload: All costumes and how to get them

Get dressed!
Published: Feb 6, 2024 07:36 am
Characters in Persona 3 Reload
Characters standing in front of Paulownia Mall in Persona 3 Reload

Similar to other titles in the franchise, Persona 3 Reload offers a large collection of costumes—free and paid—for you to customize your character’s appearance. Here’s a list of the costumes available in the game and how to get them.

All costumes in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload character
Want a costume? Image via Sega

In Persona 3 Reload, besides the default uniform and armband set, which unlocks after you visit Tartarus for the first time, you can get additional costumes by checking off side requests, opening chests which spawn across Tartarus, or purchasing paid DLCs. Here are all the costumes you can get in the game. 

Costume nameHow to unlock
SEES UniformUnlocks on 6/13 (in-game date) by progressing through the game’s campaign
Summer Uniform MaleComplete Fusion Series #4: Lovers, Titania Elizabeth quest
Summer Uniform FemaleComplete Let me hear music, unique to Gekkoukan Elizabeth quest
Winter Uniform MaleComplete Elizabeth’s Umiushi Beef Bowl quest
Winter Uniform FemaleComplete Elizabeth’s Oberon with Mazio quest
Summer Garb MaleComplete Elizabeth’s Please feed the cat quest 
Summer Garb FemaleComplete Elizabeth’s Fusion Series #5: Magician, Rangda quest
Winter Garb MaleComplete Elizabeth’s Fusion Series #2: Chariot, Mithras quest
Winter Garb FemaleComplete Elizabeth’s I’d like to be gifted a bouquet of flowers quest
TuxedoOpen locked chests while exploring Tartarus
Maid OutfitComplete Elizabeth’s Hermit with Mothman quest
Sexy ArmorOpen locked chests while exploring Tartarus
Pink BikiniOpen locked chests while exploring Tartarus
Battle PantiesOpen locked chests while exploring Tartarus
Red ShortsOpen the chest found in the Monad Passage after defeating the second boss from Upper Tziyah Block in the 177F floor
Bicolor ShortsDefeat the second boss in the Monad Passage in the 143F floor
Winged Dog SuitOpen locked chests while exploring Tartarus
Infiltration OutfitUnlock Aigis on 7/24 (in-game date) to get this outfit
Golden Yasogami High Costume Set (Persona 4)DLC outfit
Royal Shujin Academy Costume Set (Persona 5)DLC outfit
Royal Phantom Thieves Costume Set (Persona 5) DLC outfit
This list will be expanded as we explore more of the game.

How to equip costumes in Persona 3 Reload

Equip menu in Persona 3 Reload
You can change your outfit from here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To equip owned outfits in Persona 3 Reload, open up the menu (note, you can’t do this when involved in the storyline). In the menu, select Equip and then the character you want to change the outfit of. The fifth option in the Equip menu is to change the outfit of the character. 

How to get Persona 3 Reload DLC costumes

Besides the free costumes you can obtain in Persona 3 Reload, you can purchase three additional outfits inspired by old Persona games. Each of the three outfits is priced at $2.99 or bought as part of a DLC pack priced at $26.99. You can access the DLC content you purchase from your dorm room’s closet in Persona 3 Reload.

Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com