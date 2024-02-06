Persona 3 Reload: All costumes and how to get them

Similar to other titles in the franchise, Persona 3 Reload offers a large collection of costumes—free and paid—for you to customize your character’s appearance. Here’s a list of the costumes available in the game and how to get them.

All costumes in Persona 3 Reload

In Persona 3 Reload, besides the default uniform and armband set, which unlocks after you visit Tartarus for the first time, you can get additional costumes by checking off side requests, opening chests which spawn across Tartarus, or purchasing paid DLCs. Here are all the costumes you can get in the game.

Costume name How to unlock SEES Uniform Unlocks on 6/13 (in-game date) by progressing through the game’s campaign Summer Uniform Male Complete Fusion Series #4: Lovers, Titania Elizabeth quest Summer Uniform Female Complete Let me hear music, unique to Gekkoukan Elizabeth quest Winter Uniform Male Complete Elizabeth’s Umiushi Beef Bowl quest Winter Uniform Female Complete Elizabeth’s Oberon with Mazio quest Summer Garb Male Complete Elizabeth’s Please feed the cat quest Summer Garb Female Complete Elizabeth’s Fusion Series #5: Magician, Rangda quest Winter Garb Male Complete Elizabeth’s Fusion Series #2: Chariot, Mithras quest Winter Garb Female Complete Elizabeth’s I’d like to be gifted a bouquet of flowers quest Tuxedo Open locked chests while exploring Tartarus Maid Outfit Complete Elizabeth’s Hermit with Mothman quest Sexy Armor Open locked chests while exploring Tartarus Pink Bikini Open locked chests while exploring Tartarus Battle Panties Open locked chests while exploring Tartarus Red Shorts Open the chest found in the Monad Passage after defeating the second boss from Upper Tziyah Block in the 177F floor Bicolor Shorts Defeat the second boss in the Monad Passage in the 143F floor Winged Dog Suit Open locked chests while exploring Tartarus Infiltration Outfit Unlock Aigis on 7/24 (in-game date) to get this outfit Golden Yasogami High Costume Set (Persona 4) DLC outfit Royal Shujin Academy Costume Set (Persona 5) DLC outfit Royal Phantom Thieves Costume Set (Persona 5) DLC outfit This list will be expanded as we explore more of the game.

How to equip costumes in Persona 3 Reload

To equip owned outfits in Persona 3 Reload, open up the menu (note, you can’t do this when involved in the storyline). In the menu, select Equip and then the character you want to change the outfit of. The fifth option in the Equip menu is to change the outfit of the character.

How to get Persona 3 Reload DLC costumes

Besides the free costumes you can obtain in Persona 3 Reload, you can purchase three additional outfits inspired by old Persona games. Each of the three outfits is priced at $2.99 or bought as part of a DLC pack priced at $26.99. You can access the DLC content you purchase from your dorm room’s closet in Persona 3 Reload.