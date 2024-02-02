How to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload

Locked chests can be a pain in any game, especially when the key feels like it doesn’t exist just like with Persona 3 Reload’s Twilight Fragments.

Throughout Tartarus, you will come across a bunch of locked chests and other structures that require an abundance of Twilight Fragments, sometimes as much as seven of them to use, but it feels like the key item to unlock them just doesn’t exist at all—and you’d be right.

Twilight Fragments are a bit of a pain to get if you don’t know where to look especially early on but keep the faith. Here is what you need to do to get them for yourself.

How to find Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload

Blue breakable Shadow objects in Tartarus

Blue Light! Screenshot by Dot Esports Cracking things open. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rarely around the rooms of Tartarus, you can come across a series of Shadow Hands. Most of these objects let off an orange glow that, when destroyed, has a small chance of giving an item you can sell for a bit of cash.

However, very rarely you can come across a blue light instead when destroyed. These are scarce objects that will always give you a Twilight Fragment instead, so be sure to look out for them when you are walking around and smash them open.

Blue dots of light around town

Blue Dot! Screenshot by Dot Esports Precious Rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Outside of Tartarus and in the main world where you do your daily activities, sometimes at random areas throughout towns, schools, and stores will be glowing blue lights.

These lights, when interacted with, will also give you Twilight Fragments and are far easier to find early on over the Tartarus method. While going slowly myself and making sure not to miss any area I found around four to five Twilight Fragments per day, even when not exploring every area available.

Elizabeth in Tartarus after the date 5/09

Blue Door! Screenshot by Dot Esports Thats a lot of Fragments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lastly, the best way to get a bunch of Twilight Fragments comes after you beat the game’s first major boss on top of the Monorail. Starting from May 10, you will get a call from Elizabeth who will need your help from the Velvet Room and will give you quests to complete.

Once you have gone through this small tutorial, the next time you go to Tartarus you will see Elizabeth outside the Velvet Room in this area. Talking to her will give you a bunch of Twilight Fragments depending on how much Social Link progress you have.

For example, I got a hefty 15 the first time I talked to her and I already had a bunch of Twilight Fragments from the days of searching, giving me more than enough items to unlock all the chests I needed.