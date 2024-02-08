The Palpagos Islands in Palworld are packed with an array of incredibly unique and strange Pals to catch. There are so many you likely haven’t had the time to review every Paldeck entry, which means there’s some extremely weird ones you’re missing out on.

Recommended Videos

Some of the Paldeck entries are so strange you won’t believe the devs actually decided to include them, but that’s just part of what makes Palworld so special. Here are the top 15 weirdest Paldeck entries in Palworld for you to enjoy, but be warned, you might never look at your favorite Pal the same way again after reading these.

The 15 strangest Paldeck entries in Palworld

1) Lifmunk

Bio: “Intelligent as a five to seven-year-old human child. It makes a wonderful partner, but there have been more than a few cases where they’ve killed their master after learning to use weapons.”

Lifmunk might have an adorable appearance and seem like a sweet and innocent creature, but the Paldeck entry for this Grass Pal reveals it’s hiding dark secrets. It’s described as highly intelligent and a great ally, but there have also been “more than a few” cases where Lifmunk ends up turning on its master once it learns how to wield weapons. Because of this, it may be a good idea to avoid getting and using Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun.

This adorable face hides a dark secret. Image via Pocketpair

2) Hangyu

Bio: “Its gigantic arms can rip apart even iron. As a particularly cruel form of execution, serious criminals would be strung up in a public square, and a Hangyu would tear the skin right from their bones.”

Hangyu are known for their incredibly massive arms, and these arms apparently used to brutally murder criminals. When this method of death was used, Hangyu would tear the skin from the criminal’s body, which is quite horrific.

It’s probably a good idea to not commit any criminal activity around Hangyu in Palworld unless you’re ready for serious consequences.

3) Tanzee

Bio: “Long ago, this Pal used long objects like tree branches as weapons. After coming into contact with humans, however, it found something slightly more effective: guns.”

Although Tanzee used to use natural objects as weapons, they learned that guns were a far more effective option after meeting humans. These monkeys might look like simple creatures, but they’re yet another Pal with an entry that highlights an entirely different side to them, especially if you decide to use Tanzee’s Assault Rifle.

Bad monkey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

4) Killamari

Bio: “It wraps itself around an enemy’s head, sucking out their insides. Pal mummies are occasionally found, but these are in fact Killamari victims.”

The word “kill” in the Killamari name is more literal than you think. Killamari’s bio highlights that this Pal has been known to encase opponents’ heads and eat their insides, which makes this otherwise innocent-looking ghost-like Pal a whole lot scarier.

5) Mozzarina

Bio: “Milk pours from this Pal like water from an open faucet, regardless of its gender. It’s truly a mystery of life, although this mystery may be better left unsolved.”

All Mozzarina are capable of producing Milk as a Ranch drop you can use to cook up all kinds of dishes like Cake in Palworld. You probably didn’t stop to think about how weird this is, but now that you’ve seen this Paldeck entry you certainly won’t forget it.

At least you know every Mozzarina you catch can grant you Milk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

6) Daedream

Bio: “It puts those it is interested in to sleep and shows them an endless stream of happy dreams. Those who fall under its spell are never to wake until death takes them.”

A daydream is supposed to be a short-lived vision, but Daedream seems to have missed this message and instead puts people to sleep forever. It does decide to give its victim an “endless stream of happy dreams,” so at least it’s not a never-ending stream of nightmares.

7) Eikthyrdeer

Bio: “The one who possesses the most impressive antlers becomes the leader of the herd. If their antlers are broken, they become depressed and leave the herd never to be seen again.”

Eikthyrdeer’s antlers are easily one of the coolest parts of how this Pal looks, but it turns out they’re also instrumental to how this Pal is treated in its herd. The Eikthyrdeer that has the best antlers becomes the leader, but if they ever break, this Pal becomes “depressed” and vanishes. It’s quite a dramatic story you would never know about unless you read it in your Paldeck.

8) Lovander

Bio: “Seeking a night of love, it is always chasing someone around. At first it only showed interest in other Pals, but in recent years even humans have become the target of its debauchery.”

If you’ve ever come across a Lovander, you”d be familiar with how odd this Pal looks. Its Paldeck entry is even weirder though, since Lovander is apparently seeking a “night of love” with anyone, whether it be a Pal or a human.

This Pal both looks and acts weird. Screenshot by Dot Esports

9) Nitewing

Bio: “It carries newborn Pals to its nest and raises them as a surrogate parent. Once the baby Pal is of eating age, it hunts them.

The entry for this bird-like Pal starts off quite sweet then takes a drastic turn into the truly abhorrent. Nitewing scours the world for young Pals and raises them as its own only to then hunt them down and eat them once they’ve come of age.

10) Maraith

Bio: “It relishes the peculiar scent living things give off when they are near death. If a Maraith has taken a liking to you, it is safe to assume that is why.

This Pals Partner Skill is called “Messenger of Death,” and its Paldeck page makes it quite clear why. The Maraith can smell death, and enjoys this stench quite a bit, so if one ever seems to take a liking to you, it’s not a good sign.

11) Pengullet

Bio: “The feathers of this Pal have all but disappeared, but sadly, its desire to fly has remained as strong as ever. Even now, it tries to fly again in any way it can.”

All Pengullets want is to fly even though they are incapable according to their Paldeck entry. This becomes a bit morbid when you realize they technically do get to fly if you stuff them into Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher.

Looks like they get to fly after all. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair

12) Wumpo

Bio: “Researchers once tried to shave off its hair to reveal its true form. In the end, only hair was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.”

This icy Pal is supper fluffy, and it turns out that it might literally be nothing but hair. The Paldeck page for the Wumpo reveals some researchers tried to get rid of all its hair to see what the form undeath looked like, but all they ended up with was hair.

13) Menasting

Bio: “Being made of pure energy, its insides are completely hollow. This Pal crams still-living prey into its hollow body, where it absorbs them. Hellish screams of pain can often be heard coming from inside this Pal.”

The menacing Menasting would probably get along well with Hangyu since they both enjoy brutal means of murdering others. This Pal takes still-lives prey inside of its hollow body, so their screams can regularly still be heard.

Don’t listen too closely to this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

14) Lyleen Noct

Bio: “An elegant Pal full of grace. It admonishes any who are disrespectful with a painful slap. Some Pals actively seek out this punishment.”

Lyleen Noct places importance on grace and will refute all who disrespect them with a slap. The very weird Paldeck entry for it says some other Pals “actively seek out” the Lyleen Noct’s slap, which is rather disturbing.

15) Quivern

Bio: “Sleeping while cuddling a Quivern is said to be a heavenly experience, but there are some who have been crushed and sent to heaven by ones that toss and turn in their sleep.”

Quivern looks so cuddly and cute, but snuggling up with this Pal is actually a deadly idea. Turns out, many have tried, and some of the more restless Quivern have accidentally crushed them.