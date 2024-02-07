Menasting is not an easy Pal to obtain in Palworld, and locating the Menasting boss fight is just as tricky. As you’d expect from a scorpion, Menasting is hidden away from plain sight.

You don’t need to look in every nook and cranny because we’ve done the hard work by discovering the Menasting boss fight location in Palworld, as well as providing some tips on how to thwart it.

How to find Menasting in Palworld

Menasting can be found in the Dessicated Desert region of the Palworld map, located in the north, but heading to the area specified by the boss icon on the map will leave you shortchanged as this menacing Pal is nowhere to be seen.

If you’ve already hunted down the likes of Dinossom Lux and Astegon, you’ll face a familiar situation as Menasting is hiding in a Mineshaft, and locating the precise entrance can be tricky given the area marked is surrounded by cliffs and steep inclines.

Menasting’s exact location and coordinates in Palworld

Menasting is hiding in the Dessicated Mineshaft southwest of the boss icon on the map. The exact coordinates for the Dessicated Mineshaft are 489, 79. As this location is in the desert, you’ll need Heat Resistant Clothing during the day and Cold Resistant Clothing at night—and it’s wise to bring a Torch or a Fire Element Pal to light up the tunnel.

Be prepared for a challenge because Menasting is a tough level 44 field boss with a high defense stat. Bring a decent Dragon or Grass Element Pal to capitalize on Menasting’s weaknesses and give yourself the best chance of success.

Menasting’s stats in Palworld

Menasting is a Ground/Dark Pal with the Partner Skill “Steel Scorpion,” which boosts your defense when fighting together and results in Electric Pals dropping more items when defeated. The base stats for Menasting are: