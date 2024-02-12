Try this hardcore no-catch Palworld challenge next time you play

Palworld isn’t an easy game to beat, and it certainly isn’t easy if you don’t tame Pals. Having committed to a human-only run, one player beat the first boss, leaving us wanting to try the hardcore challenge.

In a Reddit post on Feb. 10, a Palworld player shared their feat, impressing Pal hunters in the community. While the game’s mechanics may make it seem impossible to defeat a high-level boss without Pal powers, the player substituted the gap with a captured human and good weapons.

Later in the thread, they shared an unlisted YouTube video showcasing how they beat Zoe and Grizzbolt with no Pals to weaken the duo. In case you’re wondering, they challenged the boss at level 15 and used a combination of a Makeshift Handgun, Fire and Poison Arrows to take Grizzbolt down. It also appears Grizzbolt was glitched, possibly because of the quirky human-only attack. It was stuck staring at one of the pillars while the player and their human rained damage, undoubtedly making the fight easier.

When I took Zoe and Grizzbolt down in Palworld, I used a level 10 Rushoar, and being a Ground type against Electric, its moves were highly effective. Elemental damage makes boss fights easier, but if you’re doing the human-only run, elemental damage is limited to fire, ice, and poison. If you’re taking up the no Pals challenge anyway, I suggest stocking up on Poison Arrows, crafting a Crossbow, and capturing some high-level Syndicate Thugs or PIDF officers to tackle Grizzbolt and other bosses.

While beating Palworld’s first boss is no easy feat, players in the thread pointed out how increasingly difficult it’ll get as they advance to higher levels and need to start sourcing Ingot to make weapons. A popular comment, however, highlighted the fact that a humanoid Fire Pal, Bushi, drops Ingots upon death, making the human-only run seem not so impossible after all.

If you’re the adventurous kind, have finished a normal Palworld run already, and want to try a new challenge, the human-only run is totally worth a try.