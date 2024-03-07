Category:
Palworld

Palworld players weigh in on best Pals, and there’s so many right answers

What's your pick?
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 03:21 am
A group of Lamballs with the player character in Palworld
Image via PocketPair

No matter how much thought you put into it, choosing the best from a list of adorable and powerful Pals isn’t easy. While Palworld players are sharing their picks based on experience, numbers, and cuteness, expectedly, there seem to be several “correct” answers.



Replying to a Redditor’s post on March 6, several players announced their favorite Pal’s name and why they think their choice makes sense—and we can’t dismiss any of them.

Shadowbeak being pet in Palworld.
A shadow is all you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While several Pals were mentioned in the thread, many players agreed Shadowbeak is one of the most versatile creatures in Palworld. “Shadowbeak for me, fights good, fast flier, fast on the ground, and I just love my little genetic nightmare,” the top comment in the thread reads

Others can’t seem to get over Pals like Galeclaw, Frostallion Noct, Jolthog, Jetragon, Chillet, Jormuntide Ignis, Katress, and more. But if we were to pick the most popular choice, it was oddly Galeclaw. “There aren’t 5 pal slots in a team, there are only 4 plus a slot for Galeclaw,” one player wrote

Interestingly, at the same time, the official Palworld handle on X also asked the community to share the names of their favorite Pals in a tweet—and players didn’t miss this chance to share their opinions either. From Lamball to Maraith to Lovandar, almost every Pal received a mention here, proving that there’s not a “best” Pal.

Every Pal is unique and powerful in its own way, especially if you breed them decisively in your Breeding Farm while considering their parents’ passives. You can check out our guide to how Palworld’s breeding mechanisms work, or if you are a beginner, this player’s helpful tips on how to create the “perfect” Pal. 

