Palworld player shares helpful tips for novice hunters to breed ‘perfect’ Pals

Palworld encourages players to learn and use some crucial survival-crafting mechanics, and breeding happens to be one you can’t ignore. While not everything about the breeding process is straightforward, fortunately, an experienced Pal hunter has got you covered with the best tips a beginner can ask for.

In a Reddit post on March 5, a Palworld player named RastaCanada shared a list of things you should remember once you reach level 19. This is when you can unlock the Breeding Farm, where you can assign a male and a female Pal to produce eggs.

Learn how to make the “perfect” eggs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As easy as the basics sound, breeding “perfect” Pals isn’t straightforward. If you’re wondering what “perfect” Pals are, RastaCanada uses the term to refer to bred Pals with excellent passive combos.

Beginning their guide for newbies, the player suggests unlocking and using the Breeding Farm as soon as possible. They also offer a crucial tip on choosing Pals with passives to create strong combos: “Take any pal with A SINGLE good passive, and no other random passives, with any other pal (of the opposite gender) with another good passive in order to create combos.”

Besides this, they stress that some breeding combos may not work, although most will. They also explain why avoiding Pals with random passives for breeding is important if you want “perfect” babies. “If there is any other random trait, even if it’s good or not, it might ruin your chances of keeping only those that you want,” they wrote before urging interested players to check out a helpful community post on how Palworld’s breeding inheritance mechanisms work.

Before ending their guide, the player suggests sourcing as much Honey and Milk as possible to craft Cakes, which is essential in breeding Pals. The fastest way to farm these items is by capturing a Beegarde and a Mowzarinna and assigning them to your ranch. Cakes may take a lot of time to cook, so if you want to speed up the process, try capturing or breeding Ragnahawk or Jormuntide Ignis. They have the strongest fire breath in Palworld and will make cooking Cakes much faster.

Lastly, RastaCanada stresses this guide is only for those who want to breed “perfect” Pals and that casual, fun-loving players shouldn’t concern themselves with sweaty breeding moves. None of these tips are required to beat end-game bosses, so you can skip it if you are here to enjoy and explore Palworld on your own terms.