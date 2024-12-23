How to get and equip all Christmas Holiday skins in Palworld

The festive season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than dressing up your favorite Pals in holiday season attire? Palword‘s Feybreak Island update comes with some free skins for several Pals. Here’s you to get and equip them.
Table of contents
All Christmas Holiday skins in Palworld
There are six new skins Christmas Holiday skins in the Palworld Feybreak Island update. Here’s a quick overview for all of them.
Pudding à la Gumoss
Gumoss takes on the appearance of a cute little pudding but please don’t try to consume it. As far as we know this little snack is not edible.
Party Night Depresso
They forced Depresso to dress up as the life of the party despite it clearly being the last thing it wants. We understand your situation Depresso.
Winter Style Chillet
Chillet continues being the mascot chill guy of Palworld who now has two skins to choose from for both the summer and winter season.
Winter Style Chillet Ignis
Yup, even the alternate Chillet got its own winter skin, this one being more in line with the Christmas theme with its red and white colors.
Royal Frostallion
Frostallion gets a skin that gives it an appearance fit for the mighty pegasus steed of royalty. Soar the skies like a king with Royal Frostallion.
White Shadowbeak
Shadowbeak gets a white coat of pain that makes him look completely different. Can we even call him Shadowbeak anymore? Regardless the polar opposite colors actually look magnificent in game.
How to equip Christmas Holiday skins
The Palworld Feybreak update Christmas Holiday skins are completely free, and you can equip them as long as you have captured the Pal. To change them you’ll need a specialized structure in your base called the Pal Dressing Facility. You can build it at Level One with the following materials:
- Stone x10
- Paldium Fragment x10
Once it’s built, simply interact with it and choose the Pal whose skin you want to change. You can choose to change one Pal’s skin or change the appearance for all other Pals of that type.
While you’re here, you should also check out the list of all new Pals in Feybreak Island, and how to get the Terraria-themed Meowmere sword.
Published: Dec 23, 2024 05:29 pm