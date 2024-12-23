How to get and equip all Christmas Holiday skins in Palworld

The festive season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than dressing up your favorite Pals in holiday season attire? Palword‘s Feybreak Island update comes with some free skins for several Pals. Here’s you to get and equip them.

Recommended Videos

All Christmas Holiday skins in Palworld

There are six new skins Christmas Holiday skins in the Palworld Feybreak Island update. Here’s a quick overview for all of them.

Pudding à la Gumoss

Gumoss takes on the appearance of a cute little pudding but please don’t try to consume it. As far as we know this little snack is not edible.

Not edible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Party Night Depresso

They forced Depresso to dress up as the life of the party despite it clearly being the last thing it wants. We understand your situation Depresso.

Depresso is the life of the party. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Winter Style Chillet

Chillet continues being the mascot chill guy of Palworld who now has two skins to choose from for both the summer and winter season.

Two skins for Chillet already. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Winter Style Chillet Ignis

Yup, even the alternate Chillet got its own winter skin, this one being more in line with the Christmas theme with its red and white colors.

Just a chill guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Royal Frostallion

Frostallion gets a skin that gives it an appearance fit for the mighty pegasus steed of royalty. Soar the skies like a king with Royal Frostallion.

Now more majestic than ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

White Shadowbeak

Shadowbeak gets a white coat of pain that makes him look completely different. Can we even call him Shadowbeak anymore? Regardless the polar opposite colors actually look magnificent in game.

He’s more like Lightbeak now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to equip Christmas Holiday skins

The Palworld Feybreak update Christmas Holiday skins are completely free, and you can equip them as long as you have captured the Pal. To change them you’ll need a specialized structure in your base called the Pal Dressing Facility. You can build it at Level One with the following materials:

Stone x10

Paldium Fragment x10

Once it’s built, simply interact with it and choose the Pal whose skin you want to change. You can choose to change one Pal’s skin or change the appearance for all other Pals of that type.

While you’re here, you should also check out the list of all new Pals in Feybreak Island, and how to get the Terraria-themed Meowmere sword.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy