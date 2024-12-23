Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Palworld ice fox Pal standing and looking at the camera
Celebrate the winter season with these Christmas skins. Image via Pocketpair
Category:
Palworld

How to get and equip all Christmas Holiday skins in Palworld

Dress up for the winter season on Palpagos Island.
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Dec 23, 2024 05:29 pm

The festive season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than dressing up your favorite Pals in holiday season attire? Palword‘s Feybreak Island update comes with some free skins for several Pals. Here’s you to get and equip them.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

All Christmas Holiday skins in Palworld

There are six new skins Christmas Holiday skins in the Palworld Feybreak Island update. Here’s a quick overview for all of them.

Pudding à la Gumoss

Gumoss takes on the appearance of a cute little pudding but please don’t try to consume it. As far as we know this little snack is not edible.

Gumoos with pudding toppings in palworld
Not edible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Party Night Depresso

They forced Depresso to dress up as the life of the party despite it clearly being the last thing it wants. We understand your situation Depresso.

palworld depresso in party hat and glasses
Depresso is the life of the party. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Winter Style Chillet

Chillet continues being the mascot chill guy of Palworld who now has two skins to choose from for both the summer and winter season.

Chillet blue wearing christmas style blue clothing palworld
Two skins for Chillet already. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Winter Style Chillet Ignis

Yup, even the alternate Chillet got its own winter skin, this one being more in line with the Christmas theme with its red and white colors.

Chillet ignis wearing christmas themed attire in palworld
Just a chill guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Royal Frostallion

Frostallion gets a skin that gives it an appearance fit for the mighty pegasus steed of royalty. Soar the skies like a king with Royal Frostallion.

Frostallion with royal crown in palworld
Now more majestic than ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

White Shadowbeak

Shadowbeak gets a white coat of pain that makes him look completely different. Can we even call him Shadowbeak anymore? Regardless the polar opposite colors actually look magnificent in game.

Shadowbeak in white texture
He’s more like Lightbeak now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to equip Christmas Holiday skins

The Palworld Feybreak update Christmas Holiday skins are completely free, and you can equip them as long as you have captured the Pal. To change them you’ll need a specialized structure in your base called the Pal Dressing Facility. You can build it at Level One with the following materials:

  • Paldium Fragment x10

Once it’s built, simply interact with it and choose the Pal whose skin you want to change. You can choose to change one Pal’s skin or change the appearance for all other Pals of that type.

While you’re here, you should also check out the list of all new Pals in Feybreak Island, and how to get the Terraria-themed Meowmere sword.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
Freelance Writer
After writing for several years across many publications I've found my latest home at Dot Esports, where I plan on putting my years of League and TFT experience to good use as well as covering anything new on the indie side of things. You can find me buried in the neverending gacha grind of Hoyoverse, WuWa, and GFL2.
twitter linkedin