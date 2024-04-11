New Palworld patch addresses serious save issues on Xbox but takes away chat

Pocketpair has been working hard to provide Palworld players on Xbox the same experience as those on Steam—and the latest set of bug fixes is just one example of its efforts. Unfortunately, while fixing blaring problems, the patch has (temporarily) disabled the chat feature.

Palworld’s latest Xbox update on April 10 fixes the annoying bug preventing Xbox and Game Pass players from loading up their old saves correctly. It also addresses other heavily reported bugs affecting crucial mechanics like the Egg Incubator and Raid Boss Bellanoir. Here’s what the patch notes look like:

Fixed a bug that prevented save data from loading correctly in multiplayer.

Fixed a bug that caused the Egg Incubator to not work properly.

Fixed a bug that prevented raid boss achievements from being unlocked.

Bug reports and credits can now be accessed in-game.

Improved loading times on Xbox Series.

The much-awaited save data fix is here. Image via Pocketpair

Pocketpair also issued a notice regarding temporarily disabling chat “due to a bug that prevented data from loading in multiplayer.” While there’s no official information on the feature’s return, looking at the pace Pocketpair has been working at these days, we can expect it to be back in a few days.

First reported with April 4’s Raid update for the Steam platform, the save data bug was affecting players trying to load up data from before version v0.2.0.6, preventing them from placing eggs inside Egg Incubators they had built in the past. While it was promptly fixed for Steam, the Raid update version for Xbox inherited it. Luckily, Pocketpair acknowledged the bug’s presence early on, letting it deliver a quick solution through Xbox version v0.2.1.0.

