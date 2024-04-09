Category:
Palworld’s Raid update is now live on Xbox, but it’s missing one huge change

Don't worry though, it's on the way.
Published: Apr 9, 2024 12:41 am
Pocketpair has finally deployed Palworld’s celebrated Raid update for players on Xbox and those signing in through Xbox Game Pass. Interestingly, however, one particularly annoying bug from the initial patch persists, despite Steam players receiving a fix for it last week.

While the Raid update is now live on Xbox—five days after Steam players got the patch—the current version may not allow Palworld players to place an egg inside the Egg Incubator if they loaded up save data from v0.1.5.x or earlier. The Pocketpair developers have assured fans they’re working to deploy a fix in the “next few days.” Meanwhile, you can just disassemble the old Incubator and rebuild it to workaround the bug.

For those unaware, the same bug crept into Palworld’s Steam version when the update was launched for the platform on April 4. At that time, players were asked to use the “disassemble and rebuild” workaround while Pocketpair fixed the issue. In fact, the bug was promptly fixed on April 5, leaving players one less thing to worry about amidst all the super annoying visual glitches that flared up after the update.

With Palworld’s Xbox version, however, Pocketpair has been known to be a whole lot slower with updates, so we don’t really know when to expect the Incubator fix on that front. The aforementioned window of “next few days” isn’t very definitive either.

You can always use the official workaround to overcome the roadblock too. After all, Palworld’s Raid update brings a plethora of brand new content, including the formidable Bellanoir and a bunch of new items; don’t let an annoying little bug get in the way of you hatching the Huge Dark Egg you earn for grinding the Bellanoir Raid today.

