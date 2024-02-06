Azurobe is a stylish mount in Palworld, and it also boasts several other uses that make it a top priority to add to your Pals stable as soon as you can.

Breeding is a great way to get the very best version of the Water and Dragon Pal in Palworld, especially if you don’t want to risk being branded as ‘Wanted’ for heading into a Pal Sanctuary to catch Azurobe there. It’s also a great way to get the Passive Skill you prefer, as it’s randomly assigned. Here is how to breed Azurobe in Palworld.

How to get an Azurobe Egg in Palworld

You can get an Azurobe Egg through specific combinations of Pals you can breed. To do so, you need to build a Breeding Farm, an Egg Incubator, and Cake to perform it. Here is the list of possible breeding combinations to get Azurobe:

Penking and Cinnamoth , Kingpaca , or Wumpo Botan

and , , or Celaray and Cryolinx , Orserk , or Frostallion

and , , or Mozzarina and Paladius , Frostallion Noct , or Jetragon

and , , or Mossanda and Incineram Noct , Surfent , or Anubis

and , , or Mossanda Lux and Vanwyrm Cryst

and Caprity and Shadowbeak , Paladius , or Necromus

and , , or Melpaca and Frostallion or Frostallion Noct

and or Eikthyrdeer and Paladius , Necromus , or Jetragon

and , , or Eikthyrdeer Terra and Frostallion Noct or Jetragon

and or Nitewing and Incineram , Incineram Noct , or Anubis

and , , or Incineram and Sweepa

and Incineram Noct and Sweepa

and Cinnamoth and Grintale or Azurobe

and or Arsox and Beakon , Grizzbolt , or Lyleen Noct

and , , or Dumud and Frostallion Noct

and Loupmoon and Suzaku or Shadowbeak

and or Robinquill Terra and Blazamut

and Elizabee and Univolt or Blazehowl Noct

and or Grintale and Azurobe or Wumpo Botan

and or Chillet and Helzephyr , Grizzbolt , or Lyleen Noct

and , , or Univolt and Reptyro , Jormuntide , or Jormuntide Ignis

and , , or Foxcicle and Pyrin Noct , Ice Reptyro , or Lyleen

and , , or Pyrin and Bushi

and Pyrin Noct and Tombat

and Reindrix and Cryolinx or Frostallion

and or Rayhound and Relaxaurus Lux , Menasting , or Lyleen

and , , or Dinossom and Helzephyr

and Dinossom Lux and Helzephyr or Grizzbolt

and or Surfent and Sibelyx or Ice Kingpaca

and or Surfent Terra and Sibelyx , Ice Kingpaca , or Wumpo

and , , or Digtoise and Astegon or Orserk

and or Tombat and Menasting or Lyleen

and or Lovander and Suzaku , Shadowbeak , or Necromus

and , , or Vanwyrm and Warsect or Quivern

and or Vanwyrm Cryst and Ragnahawk or Faleris

and or Bushi and Quivern or Faleris

and or Beakon and Petallia

and Katress and Mammorest , Mammorest Cryst , or Jormuntide

and , , or Verdash and Blazamut

and Sibelyx and Elphidran

and Elphidran and Kingpaca or Wumpo

and or Elphidran Aqua and Kingpaca , Wumpo or Wumpo Botan

and , or Cryolinx and Broncherry

and Blazehowl and Relaxaurus , Mammorest , or Mammorest Cryst

and , , or Blazehowl Noct and Reptyro or Warsect

and or Broncherry and Astegon or Orserk

and or Broncherry Aqua and Astegon

and Petallia and Ice Reptyro or Lyleen Noct

and or Ice Kingpaca and Anubis

and Fenglope and Blazamut or Suzaku Aqua

and or Azurobe and Azurobe

Once you’ve gotten an Azurobe Egg, you can also speed up the process by tending to it and keeping it at the right temperature before it hatches.

All Azurobe stats in Palworld

Azurobe is mostly sought as a water mount. But it’s also good in combat, with its double type. Here are its main stats and elements: