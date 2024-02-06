Azurobe is a stylish mount in Palworld, and it also boasts several other uses that make it a top priority to add to your Pals stable as soon as you can.
Breeding is a great way to get the very best version of the Water and Dragon Pal in Palworld, especially if you don’t want to risk being branded as ‘Wanted’ for heading into a Pal Sanctuary to catch Azurobe there. It’s also a great way to get the Passive Skill you prefer, as it’s randomly assigned. Here is how to breed Azurobe in Palworld.
How to get an Azurobe Egg in Palworld
You can get an Azurobe Egg through specific combinations of Pals you can breed. To do so, you need to build a Breeding Farm, an Egg Incubator, and Cake to perform it. Here is the list of possible breeding combinations to get Azurobe:
- Penking and Cinnamoth, Kingpaca, or Wumpo Botan
- Celaray and Cryolinx, Orserk, or Frostallion
- Mozzarina and Paladius, Frostallion Noct, or Jetragon
- Mossanda and Incineram Noct, Surfent, or Anubis
- Mossanda Lux and Vanwyrm Cryst
- Caprity and Shadowbeak, Paladius, or Necromus
- Melpaca and Frostallion or Frostallion Noct
- Eikthyrdeer and Paladius, Necromus, or Jetragon
- Eikthyrdeer Terra and Frostallion Noct or Jetragon
- Nitewing and Incineram, Incineram Noct, or Anubis
- Incineram and Sweepa
- Incineram Noct and Sweepa
- Cinnamoth and Grintale or Azurobe
- Arsox and Beakon, Grizzbolt, or Lyleen Noct
- Dumud and Frostallion Noct
- Loupmoon and Suzaku or Shadowbeak
- Robinquill Terra and Blazamut
- Elizabee and Univolt or Blazehowl Noct
- Grintale and Azurobe or Wumpo Botan
- Chillet and Helzephyr, Grizzbolt, or Lyleen Noct
- Univolt and Reptyro, Jormuntide, or Jormuntide Ignis
- Foxcicle and Pyrin Noct, Ice Reptyro, or Lyleen
- Pyrin and Bushi
- Pyrin Noct and Tombat
- Reindrix and Cryolinx or Frostallion
- Rayhound and Relaxaurus Lux, Menasting, or Lyleen
- Dinossom and Helzephyr
- Dinossom Lux and Helzephyr or Grizzbolt
- Surfent and Sibelyx or Ice Kingpaca
- Surfent Terra and Sibelyx, Ice Kingpaca, or Wumpo
- Digtoise and Astegon or Orserk
- Tombat and Menasting or Lyleen
- Lovander and Suzaku, Shadowbeak, or Necromus
- Vanwyrm and Warsect or Quivern
- Vanwyrm Cryst and Ragnahawk or Faleris
- Bushi and Quivern or Faleris
- Beakon and Petallia
- Katress and Mammorest, Mammorest Cryst, or Jormuntide
- Verdash and Blazamut
- Sibelyx and Elphidran
- Elphidran and Kingpaca or Wumpo
- Elphidran Aqua and Kingpaca, Wumpo or Wumpo Botan
- Cryolinx and Broncherry
- Blazehowl and Relaxaurus, Mammorest, or Mammorest Cryst
- Blazehowl Noct and Reptyro or Warsect
- Broncherry and Astegon or Orserk
- Broncherry Aqua and Astegon
- Petallia and Ice Reptyro or Lyleen Noct
- Ice Kingpaca and Anubis
- Fenglope and Blazamut or Suzaku Aqua
- Azurobe and Azurobe
Once you’ve gotten an Azurobe Egg, you can also speed up the process by tending to it and keeping it at the right temperature before it hatches.
All Azurobe stats in Palworld
Azurobe is mostly sought as a water mount. But it’s also good in combat, with its double type. Here are its main stats and elements:
- Element: Water and Dragon
- Partner Skill: Waterwing Dance
- “Increases the player’s attack significantly and changes the player’s damage type to Water while mounting Azurobe.”
- Work Suitability: Watering level three
- Possible Drops: Leather, Fiber, Pal Fluids, Paldium fragment, Cloth