Can you change your Guild name in Palworld

Palworld‘s early access launch brought in over a million players in under 24 hours, and it doesn’t show signs of slowing down. Because character and Guild names often become extremely sought after, people are desperate to snatch up all the best Guild names before other players get to them.

However, despite its success, Palworld early access is still very much EARLY access, especially where things that don’t directly affect gameplay are concerned. While Guilds can already be created (sort of) and joined, the customization that follows is bare bones and limited.

How to create a Guild in Palworld

The most confusing part of understanding Guilds in Palworld is figuring out how to create one. Or rather, how not to create one. By default, you are the leader of a Guild when you create a new character in Palworld. This is true whether you’re creating a new game or joining one of the many public servers. The only exception is if you’re joining a friend’s game via co-op using their Invite Code.

Of course, having a default Guild for each new character by proxy means having a default Guild name, and this might be a bit disappointing to players. The default Guild name in Palworld is (drum-roll please): Unnamed Guild.

How to change your Guild’s name in Palworld

A quick search will show you that up to a few hours ago, there was no way to change your Guild’s name in Palworld. I’m not sure when exactly that changed, but it did. You are now able to change the name of your Guild at any time. To do so, simply:

Open the game’s menu

Tab over from Inventory to Guild

Select Change Guild Name from the top of the Guild menu

from the top of the Guild menu Input whatever name you would like to change to

If you’ve got the perfect Guild name (like Team Rocket) ready to go in your back pocket and you want to make sure you get to be the proud owner of that name on a popular public server, you’ll need to act fast.

What is the point of Guilds in Palworld?

Being part of a Guild isn’t just about flexing a cool name; there are tons of other added benefits that make life easier and encourage teamwork. Most importantly, you are able to use beds, workbenches, and more that were created by any member of your Guild, and you also can trade Pals with other Guild members.

We have a full breakdown of Guilds in Palworld that includes more information on joining, leaving, and more. It’s well worth checking out if you’re planning on playing Palworld with friends.