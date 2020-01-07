This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Another Overwatch Contenders player is headed to the Paris Eternal.

The team signed French support Brice “FDGod” Monsçavoir to its 2020 roster as its final pickup in the offseason, the organization announced today.

Paris Eternal on Twitter To complete our squad, please welcome @FDGod_OW to our team for the 2020 season! https://t.co/CVYbiWvxdi

FDGod played the European Contenders Series for Young and Beautiful during the team’s 2019 Contenders run. He also represented Team France during the 2019 Overwatch World Cup. His hero pool includes Lucio, Baptiste, Moira, and Mercy.

The Paris Eternal made its Overwatch League debut as a bastion of EU talent and gathered players from around the continent, such as France, Russia, Portugal, and the Nordic countries. But the team chose to make visceral changes to its lineup after a lackluster performance. This offseason marked the dilution of the Eternal’s Eurocentric focus and the adoption of a mixed roster model, ushering in a handful of players from South Korea.

The Eternal scouted the South Korean Contenders scene to pick up Jung “Xzi” Kihyo, Choi “Hanbin” Hanbin, and Kim “SP9RK1E” Young-han from Element Mystic. They also signed Korean tank Jeong “NoSmite” Da-Un from the Hangzhou Spark.

The team’s coaching staff suffered drastic changes in the offseason. Former Element Mystic coach Yun “Rush” Hee-won was appointed as the Eternal’s head coach and will be reinforced by Jeong “Levi” Chung-Hyeok, Kim “NineK” Beom-hoon, and former Toronto Defiant support Go “Aid” Jae-yoon. The move to a mixed roster altered the Eternal profoundly, both on and off the battlefield

Despite the new pickups, the team hasn’t completely abandoned its EU roots. It retained valuable European players such as Terence “Soon” Tarlier, Nicolas “Nicodgh” Moret, and its support trio from the past season. The Eternal also signed British off-tank Eoghan “Smex” O’Neill from the Contenders series.