Overwatch 2 has been off to a rocky start due to DDoS attacks and crashing servers, but the hype is still real. The launch has been exciting for fans of FPS, with players leaving similar games like GUNDAM EVOLUTION to check out the Overwatch sequel.

GUNDAM is a team-based first-person shooter that was released on Sept. 22. The free-to-play title features two teams of six, all wearing mobile suits from the Gundam multiverse. There are three objective-based game mode: Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction.

Each playable unit in GUNDAM will have its own unique skills. Some are focused on offensive, some defensive, and some support. Sound familiar?

The gundam-inspired shooter has been compared to Overwatch, with some even claiming it would be an Overwatch killer. This is due to the gameplay, including similar game modes and similar team structures.

From Bandai Namco, the game has a solid 6 out of 10 on Steam. While many feel it’s quite similar to Overwatch, a lot of the reviews say that the game is fun. The downside has been the monetization, including locking some gundam suits unless players pay real money. Others have accused it of being “pay to win” due to microtransactions.

Still, the game has enjoyed a healthy player base. Since its launch in September, GUNDAM EVOLUTION has had about 10,000 to 19,000 concurrent players, give or take. But that number has since plummeted.

When Overwatch 2 was finally launched on Oct. 4 after years of delays and controversies, many fans of the team-based FPS genre decided to give the game a shot. This included many people that had been playing GUNDAM while awaiting the sequel.

According to Steam Charts, GUNDAM has gone down to 5,200 players.

This is a major drop for the game, which was enjoying the title of “Overwatch Killer” until Overwatch‘s fanbase decided to give in and try out Blizzard’s free-to-play battle pass model. With familiar heroes, new cosmetics, and unlockable heroes that don’t cost money, Overwatch 2 has definitely been a big hit thus far, despite the initial server issues.