How to customize Mythic skins in Overwatch 2

In the first Overwatch, the highest possible tier of cosmetics was Legendary. Legendary skins granted complete appearance overhauls for heroes, changing everything from their outfit to their weapon and more. In Overwatch 2, Blizzard is introducing a tier above even Legendary: Mythic. Mythic cosmetics promise a new layer of customizability, allowing players to show off their unique style in battle.

So far, the only Mythic cosmetic available in Overwatch 2 is Cyber Demon Genji. Available as the final reward on tier 80 of the new battle pass, Cyber Demon is a fluorescent cyberpunk take on demons from Japanese mythology. Instead of featuring one specific design, as with Legendary skins, it allows players to pick and choose color schemes, patterns, and more before they queue up for a match.

Want to customize your Mythic skin in Overwatch 2? Here’s how to do it.

Customizing Mythic skins

To customize a Mythic skin, you’ll first need to find it. For this example, we’ll be using Cyber Demon Genji. From the main menu, select Hero Gallery, then choose Genji. Pick Skins, then scroll down until you see Cyber Demon. Select it, then select the Customize button at the bottom of the screen.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

From there, you’ll be given a list of customization options. For Cyber Demon, you can choose between two weapon styles, three tattoo designs, three mask styles, and three different color schemes. These aspects can be mixed and matched however you want, though you can’t have one color scheme for Genji’s weapons and another for the body of the skin, for example.

You can also select the Randomize button to get a random combination if you aren’t sure what you want. When you’re finished designing, be sure to hit the Save Loadout button to save your design for your next match. While you can’t equip the skin until you’ve unlocked it on the battle pass, you can customize it before you unlock it to hype yourself up for receiving it.