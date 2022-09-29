All unlockable skins in the season one battle pass in Overwatch 2

Get ready for some fresh new looks.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatchis almost here, and it’s bringing a host of changes to the franchise. Instead of including the loot boxes of the first game, Overwatchis going free-to-play and is incorporating a battle pass system to distribute cosmetics. Players can earn these cosmetics by accumulating XP toward the battle pass or purchasing individual tiers.

In addition to all the new types of cosmetics, like souvenirs and name cards, Overwatch 2’s season one battle pass includes plenty of skins. These fan-favorite items completely change the look of their respective heroes, often with a cool or humorous twist. Blizzard knows that this first battle pass’ skin selection will set player expectations going forward, so the developers definitely brought their A game for Overwatch 2’s release.

Here are all unlockable skins in the season one battle pass in Overwatch 2. Note that you need to purchase the premium battle pass to obtain everything on this list.

All Overwatch 2 season one battle pass skins

Tier 1: EDM D.Va

D.Va wears a futuristic purple skin.
Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier 10: Tactical Winston

Winston wears a camo soldier's skin.
Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier 20: Hinotori Kiriko

Kiriko wears a cyberpunk robot skin.
Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier 30: Commando Sojourn

Sojourn wears a camo soldier's outfit.
Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier 40: Beast Hunter Junker Queen

Junker Queen wears an animal-print hunter's skin.
Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier 50: Miko Mercy

Mercy wears a red and white regal outfit.
Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier 60: Sky Centurion Pharah

Pharah wears a gray suit with a gold emblem on the chest.
Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier 70: Forest Ranger Cassidy

Cassidy wears a National Park Service-inspired skin.
Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier 80: Cyber Demon Genji (customizable)

Genji wears a cyberpunk demon skin.
Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment