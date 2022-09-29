Overwatch 2 is almost here, and it’s bringing a host of changes to the franchise. Instead of including the loot boxes of the first game, Overwatch 2 is going free-to-play and is incorporating a battle pass system to distribute cosmetics. Players can earn these cosmetics by accumulating XP toward the battle pass or purchasing individual tiers.

In addition to all the new types of cosmetics, like souvenirs and name cards, Overwatch 2’s season one battle pass includes plenty of skins. These fan-favorite items completely change the look of their respective heroes, often with a cool or humorous twist. Blizzard knows that this first battle pass’ skin selection will set player expectations going forward, so the developers definitely brought their A game for Overwatch 2’s release.

Here are all unlockable skins in the season one battle pass in Overwatch 2. Note that you need to purchase the premium battle pass to obtain everything on this list.

All Overwatch 2 season one battle pass skins

Tier 1: EDM D.Va

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier 10: Tactical Winston

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier 20: Hinotori Kiriko

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier 30: Commando Sojourn

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier 40: Beast Hunter Junker Queen

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier 50: Miko Mercy

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier 60: Sky Centurion Pharah

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier 70: Forest Ranger Cassidy

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier 80: Cyber Demon Genji (customizable)