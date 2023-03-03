Kiriko mains name the one thing they hate most about their favorite Overwatch hero

There is no fix for that.

Kiriko was the first new character to be released in Overwatch 2 last fall, and she immediately became popular among support mains.

Her invulnerability makes her precious in any composition, and her playstyle is unique.

She also has some flaws, however. Many Kiriko mains have been constantly criticizing one aspect of her design since her release—her personality.

A Reddit user asked for the reason for this complaint in a thread recently, and countless players doubled down on this take. “Why Do People Dislike Kiriko’s Personality?” he asked in the thread.

“Because her caring, nurturing, and fierce spirit in the cinematic was 10 times better than nonchalant monotone schoolgirl,” answered the top-voted comment.

In her cinematic, Kiriko is introduced as a young woman who took it upon herself to protect the people of Kanezaka. The video trailer shows more of her mature side. She’s kind to her people and follows in the footsteps of her grandmother, using the protection of the fox spirit.

In the game, however, her personality unveiled through voice-over is different. The 23-year-old talks more like a teenager, taunting enemies and showing over-confidence.

Many players have criticized this gap between the cinematic and her voice lines, saying the character was more likable in her cinematic than when actually playing her.

“She acts like an annoying edgy teenager,” read a comment. “There is such a disconnect between the two personalities in game vs cinematic,” wrote another user. “So much of that Kiriko is lost in the game.”

Players also complain about the direction taken with Kiriko’s voice-over because it’s not coherent with her background. “A Japanese girl who grew up in a Japanese household lives in Japan … has an American accent.”

Meanwhile, players can get a new personality to feel when playing Kiriko by getting her new Tatsumaki skin starting March 7. It comes from the anime One Punch Man.

The character is a darker version of Kiriko, with an impatient nature and a strong despise for people she considers as unskilled. It’ll be available in Overwatch 2 for a month.