Kiriko harnesses the power of the fox spirit in new Overwatch 2 cinematic

Overwatch’s expansive lore has entranced fans around the world for nearly six years. Inside and out of the game, fans have had the opportunity to learn more about their favorite heroes and the world they inhabit.

Today, Blizzard expanded on the lore of a one particular hero with a lengthy animated short centered around Overwatch 2’s newest support, Kiriko, expanding on the initial lore revealed alongside her debut. This trailer debuted at the opening ceremony for TwitchCon, and is the first new animation to be released for the game since the reveal of Junker Queen.

The protector of Kanezaka strikes again. Discover the two sides of Kiriko, the loving daughter and the deadly protector.



Watch the Kiriko animated short starring everyone’s favorite new #Overwatch2 support hero.



After receiving a fox mask from the granddaughter of one of her building’s residents, Kiriko is forced to confront her biggest opposition: her mother, who desperately wants her to come home and train. But a disturbance from the Hashimoto Clan, who have reigned supreme over Kanezaka, forces her to step in and save innocent lives.

Kiriko showcases many of her abilities while taking down the members of the Hashimoto Clan, including her Swift Step, Healing Ofuda, and most notably her ultimate, Kitsune Rush. She humorously leads the grandfather and granddaughter into the enemies, wielding a broom and axe respectively, while they receive a massive increase to their speed within the ability’s arches.

This reveal of her abilities surprises all of the characters in the cinematic, particularly her mother, who tells Kiriko how proud her grandmother would be as the two share a final, heartfelt moment before the Overwatch logo graces the screen. “My baby is a superhero!” Kiriko’s mom exclaims, not knowing that she would soon be recruited into the ranks of Overwatch alongside Kiriko’s former training partners, Hanzo and Genji.

Starting today, Overwatch 2 players are also able to earn an exclusive Legendary skin and various other cosmetics for Kiriko for watching streams via Twitch. In order to do so, players must first link their Twitch and Battle.net accounts, which can be done by accessing the “connections” page in their Battle.net settings.

Overwatch 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as a free-to-play early access title, though players are continuing to note issues with connection, cosmetics disappearing, and more. Kiriko is available immediately for players that have the Founder’s Pack, while those accessing the game without the original will either get her via tier 55 of the free battle pass, or immediately upon purchasing the premium track.