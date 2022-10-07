Overwatch 2 introduced some changes to the classic Overwatch experience that we all know, and with it, Blizzard added a new healer to the game as well.

Kiriko can be unlocked by purchasing the premium season one battle pass or leveling to tier 55 in the free-to-play pass. And once you earn her, you’ll surely want to get some cosmetics to trick her out.

Luckily, Twitch has your back. With a drop event starting today, gamers can earn some Kiriko goodies including a voice line, spray, and legendary skin.

The Sukajan Kiriko skin is a more casual attire for the hero. With an orange fox headpiece, Kiriko has white headphones that match her white crop top. To keep her warm and cozy, the Sukajan skin has a stylish green-blue jacket with a decal of roses on the chest.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

How to unlock the legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin in Overwatch 2

The Sukajan skin can be unlocked by earning it through watching Overwatch 2 creators who have drops enabled starting today at 5pm CT. Viewers can rack up hours watched toward the skin until Oct. 17 at 1:59am CT.

To get the Sukajan skin, you will need to first have your Battle.net account connected to your Twitch account. After that, just watch a channel that has drops enabled and check to make sure you’re claiming rewards.

After you’ve watched for two hours, you will be able to claim an “I take care of my friends” voice line. You’ll want to make sure that you claim that prize so that you can begin working toward the next phase of the drop, which is that Sukajan skin.

Once you’ve claimed your voice line, the Sukajan skin will be in your drop inventory and claimable after another four hours of watching. Just make sure to claim the drop before the event ends.