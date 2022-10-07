You'll have a few weeks to earn all of the fun cosmetics.

Overwatch 2 opened for business earlier this week. And now that Blizzard has started to address some of the server issues surrounding the launch, there are some Twitch drops incoming.

By watching your favorite streamers, players will have a chance to obtain a legendary skin for the game’s new healer, Kiriko, as well as a new spray and weapon charm.

As is the case with most Twitch drops nowadays, the drops will be gated behind viewership of content creators who have drops enabled. Drops will come in two rounds. The first one will give players a Legendary Sukajan skin for Kiriko and a voice line. The second will reward players with a Kiriko spray and donut weapon charm.

Players can get the first drops by watching for a total of six hours. Kiriko’s “I take care of my friends” voice line will be rewarded after two hours of watching. The Sukajan skin comes four hours after claiming the voice line.

For the second round of drops, players get a Razor Sharp spray for Kiriko after two hours. And after three more hours of watching, they earn a Donut weapon charm. It’s important to note that players will need to claim their drops before the event ends. To get these drops, you will also need to have your Battle.net account connected to your Twitch account.

When is the Overwatch 2 Twitch drop event?

The Overwatch 2 Twitch drop event begins today at 4pm CT. From then until Oct. 17 at 1:59am CT, players will be able to watch channels that have drops enabled to earn the Sukajan skin and Kiriko voice line.

After the first round ends, there will be a short break in drops before players can start to earn the other available cosmetics.

The second round of drops will start on Oct. 17 beginning at 1pm CT and end on Oct. 24 at 2am CT. During this window, players can earn the Razor Sharp Kiriko spray and Donut weapon charm.