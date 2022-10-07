How to get Twitch drops for Overwatch 2

Players are still continuing to trickle onto the Overwatch 2 servers since the game was released a few days ago, and viewers are still trying to grab themselves some free loot through various different streamers.

To commemorate the game’s debut, Overwatch fans have a chance to get a legendary Sukajan skin for the newest hero, Kiriko, along with a Razor Sharp spray for her through Twitch drops. Players can get a Donut weapon charm in the giveaways as well.

Additionally, unlocking these items through Twitch will place them on a player’s account no matter what platform they are on, thanks to the power of cross-progression. So whether you’re playing on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, you’ll have access to these new skins and accessories. But how do supporters gain these drops?

Getting Twitch drops for Overwatch 2

To get access to Twitch drops for the game, users must link their Blizzard account to their Twitch account. To do this, one must log into their Battle.net account on the official website and head over to the account settings page. From there, click a tab on the left titled “Connections,” and add your Twitch account from the subsequent prompts.

You can’t, however, earn these drops whenever you want to watch a livestream because drops are only available for Overwatch 2 between two specific time periods. The first drop includes a voice line and the legendary Kiriko skin and takes place between Friday, Oct. 7 at 4pm CT and Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1:59am CT. The second drop for the Razor Sharp Kiriko spray and Donut weapon charm will take place from Monday, Oct. 17 at 1pm CT to Monday, Oct. 24 at 2pm CT.

To earn the voice line and the skin, viewers must watch a total of six hours of Overwatch streams, while the second drop will need a total of five hours viewed. Once you get the drops, players must log into the region they want the drops on because the first region that the player logs into will be where the items will be delivered.