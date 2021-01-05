What is the Elite Collector Medal in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go trainers might be enthused to see a brand new badge in their collection–the Elite Collector medal.

It’s a new addition to the game, following developer Niantic’s introduction of the Unova Collection Challenge.

For each Collection Challenge you complete, the milestone and its date of completion will be recorded under the Elite Collector medal.

The ongoing challenge was the first of its kind rolled out by Niantic in the new year, released alongside the Unova Celebration 2021 event.

As more challenges come along, trainers will be able to rack up the achievements on their Elite Collector medal. Major ticketed events such as the upcoming Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, featuring al 150 first-generation Pokémon and increased Shiny chances, will likely be recorded as well.

As these are time-limited events, aspiring completionists should jump on them as soon as possible. With increased spawn rates on regional Pokémon, it shouldn’t take too much walking or incense to mark one of the checklist.