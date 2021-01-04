How to complete the Unova Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Developer Niantic is introducing the new Collection Challenges for the first time during the Unova Celebration Event in Pokémon Go. Trainers are tasked with catching a specific list of Pokémon and will be rewarded with a shiny new badge and consumable items for their hard work.

Here are the Pokémon you’ll need to add to catch to finish the challenge.

Capture a Snivy

Capture an Oshawott

Capture a Tepig

Capture a Lillipup

Capture a Herdier

Capture a Roggenrola

Capture a Solosis

Capture a Ferroseed

Capture a Blitzle

Upon completion, you will be rewarded with 3,000 Stardust, 30 Poké Balls, and five rare candies.

Most of the Pokémon present in the list should a breeze to catch. Aside from Roggenrola, who is hatching from five-kilometer eggs, the Unovan natives will be experiencing increased drop rates from Jan. 5, 10am, to Jan. 10, 8pm in your local time. Plus, keep a lookout for a Shiny Snivy to add more glitter to your collection.

The challenge will only activate during the official event timings, so catching one of these creatures too early or too late will not be counted.