Pokémon Go Unova Celebration to include Burn Drive Genesect, shiny Snivy, and more

It's almost time to enjoy some of what makes Unova unique.

Niantic is counting down the weeks until the new Pokémon Go Tour style events kick off with Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto by hosting smaller celebrations for the various Pokémon regions represented in the mobile game.

Following the recent Kalos Celebration, players can now look forward to the Unova Celebration, which will run from Jan. 5 to 10.

During the event, Pokémon that are native to the Unova region—like Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Lillipup, Herdier, Blitzle, Roggenrola, and more—will be appearing more frequently in the wild. As always, some Pokémon, like Roggenrola, Sewaddle, Petilil, and Emolga, will be hatching from five-kilometer eggs too.

Event-exclusive Field Research will reward players with extra Stardust and encounters with Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, and Ferroseed. Shiny Snivy will also be available throughout the event.

Several of the Unova-based Pokémon will be added to the raid pool, too. Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott will be in one-star raids and others, like Excadrill and Amoongus, will be available in three-star raids.

Genesect holding a Burn Drive will be appearing in five-star raids for the first time, while Mega Charizard Y, Mega Blastoise, and Mega Abomasnow will show up in Mega Raids.

More details about the event, including Collection Challenges, will be revealed as we get closer to its launch. Sinnoh will be the next regional celebration, which will run from Jan. 12 to 17.