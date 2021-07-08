TSM signs League of Legends: Wild Rift roster

TSM is expanding to Brazil and signing a League of Legends: Wild Rift lineup, the organization announced today.

The roster features InZone (Baron lane), tetis (jungle), mike (mid), petroni (ADC), Danzon (ADC), Carlito (support) and Sonyy (Baron lane). Shad is the team manager while Kaisz is the general manager. TSM has also signed Ludisz as a content creator, Kaiba as the coach, and Anak as the analyst.

TSM É BRASIL, E BRASIL É TSM 🇧🇷



We're incredibly excited to introduce to you our first (of many) esports rosters in Brasil. Welcome to the family: TSM FTX Wild Rift @TSM_BR. pic.twitter.com/So1fx5TxHd — TSM FTX (@TSM) July 8, 2021

The North American organization’s League of Legends team is one of the most accomplished in the region. It’s won the LCS seven times and they’re in second place of the ongoing 2021 season. TSM is now looking to dominate in the mobile version of the game as well.

It’s not surprising to see the organization sign a Wild Rift roster in Brazil. TSM’s CEO Andy Dinh said last month that the organization was looking to expand into mobile games in regions like Latin America. The country has a large number of mobile gamers and Riot has committed to building an esports scene in the region.

Riot will be kicking off Wild Rift esports in Brazil on July 9 and 10 with the season start tournament. It will feature four invited teams competing for a share of the R$ 55,000 (about $11,065) prize pool. While all the invited teams haven’t been revealed yet, one of these will likely be TSM given the org’s announcement today.

The main esports circuit for the MOBA game in Brazil is the Wild Rift Tour, which will begin in August. It will have a prize pool of R$ 250,000 (about $50,200). The grand finals for the event will be held at the Riot Games Studio in São Paulo, where slots to the Wild Rift World Championship 2021 will be up for grabs.

This Wild Rift team will now become TSM’s third active roster in a mobile title. The organization has a PUBG Mobile team in India and also signed a Free Fire roster in the country last month.