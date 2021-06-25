TSM FTX unveil Free Fire roster

TSM FTX has entered the mobile battle royale game Free Fire by picking up the roster of Sixth Sense, comprising of Jayesh “Jay” Yadav, Indranil “Indro” Saha, Sagar “Illuminati” Patel, Titas “Stoner” Roy, and Naitik “Oldmonk” Khoshto.

This acquisition marks one of the first moves by the North American esports organization since it signed a $210 million naming deal with crypto exchange FTX earlier this month. TSM had said that it intends to use the money in expanding its presence globally, which included investment into mobile gaming.

Sixth Sense has been a dominant face in the Indian Free Fire scene. The team placed fourth in the spring season of the India Championship in March and also won the Tri-Series a month later. The players will now be looking to perform under TSM FTX’s famed banner.

This won’t be the North American organization’s first roster in India, though. TSM entered the country in 2018 by picking up a PUBG Mobile roster in a partnership with local esports organization Entity Gaming. A recent report by GemWire, however, suggests that TSM could be ending its partnership with Entity and parting ways with its current PUBG Mobile lineup. This report has emerged just as the game, which was banned in India for data privacy concerts late last year, has returned to the country as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

As per the report, TSM FTX could pick up another BGMI roster in the country.